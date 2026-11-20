Football fans, get ready for an encore. The Disney | Champion NFL Collection is back with new styles for men, women, and kids, including long-sleeve tees, fleece, hoodies, and fresh colorways. Since launching in August, the collection has made its mark across sports and entertainment culture, generating buzz among fans, talent, and the broader sports community.

After debuting at Fanatics Fest NYC this past summer with the Disney Fan Draft, fans can also get a first look at the newest styles at Fanatics’ upcoming Fan Stand, a bodega-style pop-up celebrating the ticket on-sale for next year’s event at 620 Broadway on November 20-21. Styles will be on display, with select pieces available as fan giveaways, giving attendees a taste of the Fanatics Fest experience ahead of the event’s return to New York City in June 2027.

Fans can shop the Disney | Champion NFL Collection at NFLShop.com, Fanatics.com, DisneyStore.com, and Merch.ESPN.com. Select styles are also available at stadiums and retailers nationwide. Beginning November 20, select styles will also be available to shop in person at Disney Store Times Square, giving fans another way to get their hands on the latest looks.

Each Team's Disney Character Draft Pick

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills' Fan pick is Disney’s Beast



Raw strength and duality - intensity with a loyal edge.

Miami Dolphins’ Fan pick is Disney's King Triton

Ruler of the seas and a symbol of strength, King Triton is a natural fit for Miami. His oceanic roots and regal presence reflect the franchise's enduring legacy.

New England Patriots’ Fan pick Marvel’s Captain America



Heritage and heroism — a modern take on an enduring symbol of leadership and patriotism.

Disney

New York Jets’ Fan pick is Disney and Pixar’s Buzz Lightyear



Speed, flight, and confidence — anchored in aviation roots.

AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens’ Fan pick is Disney’s Diaval and Maleficent



Mysterious, methodical, and intimidating, this powerful duo captures the Ravens' relentless presence and purple-and-black identity.

Cincinnati Bengals’ Fan pick is Disney’s Shere Khan



Stripes, swagger, and apex-predator energy.

Cleveland Browns’ Fan pick is Disney’s Pluto



Loyal and always ready to tussle when necessary, much like the Dawg Pound.

Disney

Pittsburgh Steelers’ Fan pick is Disney’s Pete



Blue-collar, tough, and unapologetically physical. Pete embodies the smash-mouth mentality Steelers fans embrace.

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans’ Fan pick is Disney and Pixar’s Jessie



The fearless Toy Story favorite captures the Lone Star spirit, grit and determination synonymous with Texas football.

Indianapolis Colts’ Fan pick is Disney’s Horace Horsecollar



A classic workhorse representing one of the NFL's most storied franchises and the hardworking Midwest ethos.

Jacksonville Jaguars’ Fan pick is Disney and Pixar’s Pepita



The legendary jaguar spirit guide whose courage and strength mirror the Jaguars' identity.

Tennessee Titans’ Fan pick is Marvel’s Thanos



The Titan. Singularly focused, relentlessly determined and impossible to ignore.

Disney

AFC WEST

Denver Broncos’ Fan pick is Disney’s Maximus



A powerful, unbridled horse whose toughness, grit & pioneering spirit perfectly complement the Broncos' identity.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Fan pick is Disney’s Big Bad Wolf



An unstoppable force capable of commanding attention wherever he goes, matching the passion and energy surrounding Chiefs Kingdom.

Las Vegas Raiders’ Fan pick is Star Wars’ Darth Vader



A legacy of edge and mystique, a natural alignment of power and presence.

Disney

Los Angeles Chargers’ Fan pick is Disney’s Hercules and Pegasus

Horsepower charged by lightning, legendary strength, and a glorious head of hair.

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys’ Fan pick is Disney and Pixar’s Woody



Character, confidence, and timeless appeal — rooted in classic cowboy iconography.

Disney

New York Giants’ Fan pick is Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph



Big, bold, and unstoppable — strength balanced with heart.

Philadelphia Eagles’ Fan pick is Marvel’s Doctor Doom

An intimidating, relentless force clad in silver and green, Doctor Doom mirrors the Eagles' intimidating presence and ability to dominate opponents in every phase of the game. In action poses with his cape, Doctor Doom looks like a striking bird of prey.

Disney

Washington Commanders’ Fan pick is Disney and Pixar’s Hamm



Grounded strength—a tribute to "The Hogs".

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears’ Fan pick is Disney’s Baloo



A bear's bear. Fun-loving, loyal and always up for the good times, Baloo feels right at home in Chicago.

Disney

Detroit Lions’ Fan pick is Disney’s Simba



The NFL's iconic lion paired with the king of Pride Rock. A symbol of pride, strength and loyalty, and always on a mission.

Green Bay Packers’ Fan pick is Star Wars’ Chewbacca



Loyal to the cause in the cold, snow, sleet and rain. Whether it's Hoth or Lambeau, Chewbacca stays until the job is done.

Disney

Minnesota Vikings’ Fan pick is Marvel’s Thor



An age-old symbol of power and strength. SKOL!

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons’ Fan pick is Star Wars’ Millennium Falcon

The Millennium Falcon isn't just iconic, it's a fan favorite. Much like Falcons fans, it has built a passionate and cross-generational following that sticks with it through every twist, turn, and unexpected journey.

Carolina Panthers’ Fan pick is Disney’s Bagheera



Tough, disciplined and relentless, Bagheera reflects the Panthers' black-and-blue identity and controlled grit.

Disney

New Orleans Saints’ Fan pick is Disney’s Louis



Louis is a trumpet-playing, New Orleans local with the same unbridled enthusiasm as Saints fans and the city they represent.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Fan pick is Disney’s Captain Hook



Pirate legacy with attitude — expressive and unmistakable.

NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals’ Fan pick is Disney’s Jafar and Iago



A desert-dwelling duo led by the menacing Jafar and the unmistakably red-feathered Iago.

Disney

Los Angeles Rams’ Fan pick is Disney and Pixar’s Sulley



Big character, big team, big city. Sulley's enormous presence echoes the Rams' dominant championship-era defenses.

Disney

San Francisco 49ers’ Fan pick is Disney and Pixar’s Stinky Pete the Prospector



Pete’s persistence in the pursuit of treasure mirrors the Gold Rush heritage and the 49ers' trophy-rush history.

Seattle Seahawks’ Fan pick is Disney and Pixar’s “Mine, Mine, Mine” Seagulls



A playful nod to the Pacific Northwest “locals” and one of Disney's most memorable flocks, always ready to claim what's theirs.