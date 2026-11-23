I've spent a lot of time and ink talking about Fernando Mendoza and how the No. 1 overall pick will need to buoy this class if there is any hope of a massive financial windfall. Quietly, however, multiple running backs are changing that conversation for the better.

There was also a change to the top two for the first time in this series' history and more importantly, there could be more changes to come. Let's get into the week that was for the top NFL rookies.

TIER 1 - THE STALWARTS

Nov 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) runs after a catch for a fifty-nine-yard touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first time in the history of this series. Jeremiyah Love is not the No. 2 option from this class. It's a move that was certainly long overdue, given the rookie running back has played in just six games this season and hasn't looked anywhere the part of the generational running back we were told he would be. The Cardinals are trending towards one of the worst teams in football once again, and even when Love returns, potentially as late as Week 15, there's no guarantee there will be much left on that offense to garner hope.

But that shouldn't be used as a slight against the current No. 2 option, Carnell Tate. The Ohio State wide receiver has had an up-and-down season to date as he's had multiple games with two or less receptions, and he's also missed two games due to injury. That he's only scored two touchdowns to date, including Sunday's fluky score where multiple Dallas defenders lazily didn't tag him down, is more of a knock on the overall struggles of the Tennessee offense.

Tate is clearly the team's best wideout and while he's easily on pace to join a long list of rookie wide receivers to lead their team in receiving yards in their inaugural season, the production could get ramped up further with a schedule that looks ripe for the picking on offense. Better days still might be ahead for Tate.

1. QB Fernando Mendoza - Raiders (last week No. 1)

2. Carnell Tate - Titans (last week No. 3)

3. RB Jeremiyah Love (last week No. 2)

4. WR Jordyn Tyson - Saints (last week No. 4)

TIER 2 - COMFORTABLE VALUE

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (20) walks on the field after a game against the Las Vegas Raiders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We're long past the point of the 2026 rookie class delivering major hobby value. But the emergence of Jonah Coleman has nonetheless been a massive windfall for collectors. The Washington standout scored three touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Raiders and now has 390 total yards and five touchdowns since returning from injured reserve in Week 7.

Perhaps more crucially to this conversation is that the Broncos just continue to win football games and seem on the precipice of, at minimum, guaranteeing a playoff spot, much less a top seed in a competitive AFC West division. Dominating the dregs of the NFL like the Cardinals, Panthers, and Raiders can only do so much to one's hobby value. Performing to this level in the postseason will be something else entirely.

That same statement goes for Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson, who has climbed into the top 10 after just a few weeks on the list. Kenneth Walker's continual absence due to a groin injury has allowed Johnson to tally 314 yards and three touchdowns over the last two weeks. The nation could get to see the explosiveness of the rookie come Thursday in a primetime Thanksgiving matchup against the Bills, provided Walker is once again held out.

5. RB Jonah Coleman - Broncos (last week No. 6)

6. WR Denzel Boston - Browns (last week No. 5)

7. WR KC Concepcion - Browns (last week No. 7)

8. QB Carson Beck - Cardinals (last week No. 8)

9. RB Jadarian Price - Seahawks (last week No. 9)

10. RB Emmett Johnson - Chiefs (last week No. 13)

TIER 3 - SPECULATIVE OPTIONS

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black (26) runs with the ball during the game between the Cowboys and the 49ers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Truthfully, little has changed among this group. The harsh reality of the 2026 class isn't so much the lack of top-end appeal, but that there's almost no depth to the class. First-round skill position picks like Makai Lemon, Omar Cooper, and Kenyon Sadiq have been relatively disappointing, and very few other options from later rounds have emerged as key pieces.

It's likely not a useful notion, but if San Francisco is truly a runaway favorite to win the Super Bowl, Kaelon Black could see a momentary spike during the playoffs. The rookie third-round pick actually leads all rookies in rushing yards (364) just by virtue of playing in 10 contests to date, and while his value would spike with an injury to Christian McCaffrey, the team's Super Bowl odds would also evaporate, so there's no true upside play. Still, Black has been a useful member of a Super Bowl favorite, and we've seen those players jump up various weeks during the postseason.

11. WR Makai Lemon - Eagles (last week No. 10)

12. QB Ty Simpson - Rams (last week No. 12)

13. WR Germie Bernard - Steelers (last week No. 14)

14. WR Omar Cooper - Jets (last week No. 101)

15. RB Kaelon Black - 49ers (last week No. 15)

TIER 4 - KEEP TABS ON 'EM

Aug 18, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver De'zhaun Stribling (15) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, no notable changes here other than acknowledging that the San Fran Super Bowl tax could also apply to the team's second-round pick, De'Zhaun Stribling. The Ole Miss wide receiver was one of the most talked-about pass catchers of the entire rookie class during the preseason, only to fracture his ankle in Week 1.

The 23-year-old is expected to return to the field soon, and while the team has added Keenan Allen and Deebo Samuel since then, Stribling possesses the type of size and speed that almost all offenses crave.

16. WR De'Zhaun Stribling - 49ers (last week No. 18)

17. DE David Bailey - Jets (last week No. 19)

18. LB Arvell Reese - Giants (last week No. 17)

19. WR Ted Hurst - Buccaneers (last week unranked)

20. TE Kenyon Sadiq - Jets (last week No. 20)