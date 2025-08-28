What about Bob? Tampa's Bob Seymour gets obscure Topps Now card

Topps is really looking into comedy of the absurd when it comes to Topps Now releases. There's been hot dogs, and Popes, now, it's about Bob.

Bob Seymour, Tampa's rookie first baseman, made his debut on August 15, 2025 and slugged his first home run five days later. It's not uncommon for Topps to commemorate a player's first long ball, but they dove deep and figured out that it was the first time a player, going by the name Bob, has hit their first home run since 2002.

RELATED: Looking at Mike Trout's first SI cover and some rookie cards

Tampa Bay's Bob Seymour his hit first career home run, and earned a Topps Now card in the process. Becoming the first 'Bob' to his their first home run since 2002. | Topps | https://tinyurl.com/4c4x7fws

Dubbed "1st Career HR is 1st by a 'Bob' in MLB Since 2002" the card went on sale the next day on August 21, 2025 and was available for the typical 24 hours.

The back of the "1st by a 'Bob..." Topps Now card. | Topps | https://tinyurl.com/4c4x7fws

Single cards were $8.99 with bigger packages available. And typical to Topps Now buyers have the chance to pull five different parallels numbered to 50, 25, 10, 5, and the highly-sought 1-of-1.

Seymour has been with the Rays since 2021 when he was drafted in the 13th round of the Major League Draft that year. He has a minor league career average of .283 and has hit 89 home runs and 320 RBI over 410 games.

Sales for this card has closed, so anyone who missed the chance on the Topps website will have to pick one up on the secondary market.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: