What Matt Cardona’s WWE/NXT return means for collectors

The collaboration between WWE’s NXT brand and TNA Wrestling continued this week with the crossover event Showdown. Taking place at NXT’s home at the WWE Performance Center, the event featured NXT wrestlers going up against TNA wrestlers in several matches. In the lead up to the event, several TNA stars made their presence felt at NXT events.

One name representing TNA that made a surprise return was of the Complete Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE. Prior to his departure from WWE as part of a wave of COVID releases, Cardona had spent over a decade wrestling for the company. This marked his first appearance on a WWE branded TV show in over five years.

Mat Cardona Prehistoric Super 7 action figure | https://super7.com

What this means for collectors

In short, only good things. After his release Cardona immediately worked to establish himself on the independent wrestling scene. Applying the promotional skills he learned in WWE, Cardona turned his matches into must see events. A noted collector of vintage wrestling action figures such as the 80s LJN rubber figures and 90s Hasbro figures, Cardona continued and expanded his figure collecting podcast, established a new collectible action figure toy company the Major Toy line that partnered with toy maker Super 7 to release limited edition Cardona figures. He also has had limited edition trading cards released through Saturday Morning Cards. With his return, it would be fair to expect those figures and other Cardona related collectibles to increase in value.

If you’re a wrestling fan or collector and haven’t followed the First Gentleman of Wrestling Matt Cardona’s recent career exploits, I highly recommend that you do. Over the past five years, there hasn’t been a professional wrestler who has done more to establish himself and expand his brand while working outside of WWE or AEW. He not only maintained his relevancy, he also turned himself into both a pro wrestling and a collectible force. While I’m hopeful these appearances will lead to a bigger role in WWE, even if they don’t, Cardona has already shown he has what it takes to be successful outside of the bright lights of WWE. Regardless of what happens with WWE, I'm looking forward to what comes next for the Complete Matt Cardona.

Saturday Morning Cards limited edition Matt Cardona Indy God trading card. | https://saturdaymorningcards.com/products/matt-cardona-always-ready-single-card?variant=43231615549579

