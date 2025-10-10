4 Cool Dan Marino Football Cards

It's still unbelievable how good Dan Marino was. Time passes, new quarterbacks come along and take their place in the minds of collectors and fans, but Dan Marino was the "it" guy not so long ago. In fact, before guys like Brees, Brady and Mahomes came along, Marino was the holder of almost every passing record, well earned over his 17 seasons in the NFL. OK, so he didn't win a Super Bowl - who cares? He's one of the all-time greats and his football cards continue to see steady demand. Let's take a look at four of his coolest cards across the years.

TOPPS 1984 DAN MARINO

1984 Dan Marino Topps | CardLadder

Marino didn't waste any time lighting it up in the NFL. He earned Rookie of the Year honors and led the Dolphins into the playoffs. He only has one rookie card - 1984 Topps. Marino along with another hall of famer, John Elway, make up the star rookies of this set. Centering has long been an issue with these cards - copies in gem-mint condition are hard to find and are generally above the $5,000 mark.

TOPPS PASSING LEADERS 1985 DAN MARINO/JOE MONTANA

1985 Dan Marino/Joe Montana Topps Passing Leaders | CardLadder

This 1985 Topps card showed off the top two quarterbacks in the game - Dan Marino and Joe Montana. Besides being a great time capsule of the stars of the mid-eighties, it is very condition sensitive - just look at those black borders! This card can be found for around $2,000 in gem-mint condition.

UPPER DECK SP SIGNATURE EDITION 1999 DAN MARINO

1999 Dan Marino Upper Deck SP Signature | CardLadder

There are many fans of this autograph set released in 1999 and it's easy to see why - the cards are beautiful, crisp action photos with great looking signatures of both NFL legends and rookies. There are dozens of Marino autograph cards out there, but this one is a favorite mainly because of the design. Sometimes less is more.

PANINI FLAWLESS GREATS PATCH AUTO 2015 DAN MARINO

2015 Dan Marino Panini Flawless Greats Patch Auto | CardLadder

In 2015, Panini released their Flawless product, and this card can certainly claim to be just that - flawless. A tri-color game-used patch together with an autograph, paired with a classic photo of Marino in his prime. It's hard to top a card like this.

