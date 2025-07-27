Nick Kurtz Historic Night Gets Epic Topps Now Card
Nick Kurtz was quietly putting together a fine rookie season. Most of the season, the talk was all about fellow rookie, All-Star Jacob Wilson. Fans of the Athletics, and those who followed Kurtz, knew who he was, and now the entire baseball community knows who he is.
On July 25th, Kurtz went absolutely off. On this night, Kurtz went 6-6, with 4 home runs. His 19 total bases tied an all-time record, with Shawn Green. Kurtz also finished with 8 RBI's and 6 runs scored. The 22 year old kid didnt make an out all night.
And now Topps is rewarding him with a Topps Now card.
The person lucky enough to get the 1/1 version, is getting history with it. The 1/1 card will include the game worn Nike swoosh, with an inscription included. If its going to be like the picture from Topps, it will read "4 HR-Club".
Kurtz is now only the 20th MLB player to ever hit 4 home runs in the game. He is the only rookie to ever accomplish such a feat.
This is why it will make this Topps Now card extra special. Each card, no matter if its a base card, or a special edition, it will have the caption "1st ROOKIE IN MLB HISTORY WITH A FOUR-HOMER GAME".
Per the ToppsNow website, there were about 15 autograph editions, plus the 1/1. There is plenty to be excited about, as you can be lucky enough to get a Gold /50, Orange /25, Black /10, or even a Red /5. There is also an incredible 1/1 Foilfractor.
Unfortunately, due to demand and timing, this incredible card is already sold out on the ToppsNow platform. However, once they ship out the product, you will be seeing his card on the secondary market.
The way this kid is playing, this historic card may need to be part of any collectors collection.