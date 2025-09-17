When the Spotlight Shines on Athletes, eBay Searches Surge

Big wins don’t just move the scoreboard—they drive demand and move the marketplace. Fresh eBay data shows how championship moments in tennis and football sparked immediate spikes in global searches for the athletes making headlines.

Tennis: Alcaraz Leads the New Era

For the third time this year, a major final featured the two superstars defining tennis’s next generation.

On September 7, 2025, Carlos Alcaraz captured his sixth career major in New York, dropping only one set the entire tournament. That same day, global eBay searches for “Carlos Alcaraz” jumped more than 350% compared with the daily average from the previous week (Aug. 31–Sept. 6).

2024 Leaf Tennis Carlos Alcaraz Aryna Sabalenka Dual Auto 09/10 sells for $341 on eBay | https://ebay.us/m/eQSehx

Other champions triggered their own shopping rush:

Aryna Sabalenka – After winning her fourth major at the U.S. Open on Sept. 6, searches for her name rose 250% week-over-week.

– After winning her fourth major at the U.S. Open on Sept. 6, searches for her name rose 250% week-over-week. Naomi Osaka – Following her straight-sets win over Coco Gauff on Sept. 1, searches spiked 500% compared to the prior week.

2021 Parkside Levi's 501 Day Originals Naomi Osaka Auto (eBay sold price: $95) | https://ebay.us/m/iIu7Dr

Football: Big Trades and Rookie Hype Drive Collecting Frenzy

While tennis crowned champions, the NFL was gearing up for kickoff—and collectors were paying attention.

On August 28, 2025, news of a blockbuster trade sending Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers sent ripples through the hobby, with global eBay searches for the star linebacker surging 840 percent compared with the previous week’s daily average.

2021 Panini Mosaic MICAH PARSONS Rookie Auto GOLD #10/10 PSA 9 (eBay sold price $699) | https://ebay.us/m/yKR8aK

Rookie hype also translated to sharp increases in eBay’s collectibles category during August, with several rising stars drawing heavy attention.

Treveyon Henderson, the explosive running back from Ohio State now suiting up for the New England Patriots, led the way as searches for his autographs jumped 560%, fueled by a standout preseason and expectations that he’ll be a key weapon in the Patriots' backfield.

2025 Panini Origins Treveyon Henderson Rookie Auto Orange /75 (eBay sold price $89) | https://ebay.us/m/zaOVDK

His former Buckeye teammate Emeka Egbuka, a sure-handed wide receiver drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, followed closely with a 480% surge as collectors anticipate his impact in a pass-happy offense.

2023 Bowman U Chrome Emeka Egbuka 1st Auto Green Refractor 19/99 PSA 10 (eBay sold price: $295) | https://ebay.us/m/BTJFhy

At North Carolina, bruising back Omarion Hampton turned heads with consecutive 1,000-yard college seasons before being drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers; his eBay searches spiked 300% as local fans scooped up early cards.

Omarion Hampton Beckett Certified SpongeBob Cleat Auto currently listed on eBay for $175 | https://ebay.us/m/Hstd5P

Jaxson Dart, the strong-armed quarterback who transferred from USC to Ole Miss and was selected by the New York Giants, climbed 270% on the strength of a sharp preseason and a clear path to snaps.

2025 Panini Origins 1/1 NFL Shield Jaxson Dart New York Giants (current eBay ask $17,500) | https://ebay.us/m/sunZSi

Rounding out the group, Tetairoa McMillan, the dynamic wideout from the University of Arizona and a first-round pick of the Carolina Panthers, also saw a 270% increase as collectors chased his first pro issues.

2025 Panini Instant NFL Draft Night Tetairoa McMillan 1/1 PSA Auto 10 (current eBay asking price $2,999) | https://ebay.us/m/tAgrgp

These jumps show how quickly draft pedigree, college stardom, and promising preseason play can translate into real-time demand for rookie cards.

The Takeaway

Whether it’s a Grand Slam trophy or a preseason trade bombshell, collector demand mirrors the moment. eBay’s real-time spikes show how modern fans connect with sports history the instant it happens—making timely buys and sales part of the thrill.

