When the Spotlight Shines on Athletes, eBay Searches Surge
Big wins don’t just move the scoreboard—they drive demand and move the marketplace. Fresh eBay data shows how championship moments in tennis and football sparked immediate spikes in global searches for the athletes making headlines.
Tennis: Alcaraz Leads the New Era
For the third time this year, a major final featured the two superstars defining tennis’s next generation.
On September 7, 2025, Carlos Alcaraz captured his sixth career major in New York, dropping only one set the entire tournament. That same day, global eBay searches for “Carlos Alcaraz” jumped more than 350% compared with the daily average from the previous week (Aug. 31–Sept. 6).
Other champions triggered their own shopping rush:
- Aryna Sabalenka – After winning her fourth major at the U.S. Open on Sept. 6, searches for her name rose 250% week-over-week.
- Naomi Osaka – Following her straight-sets win over Coco Gauff on Sept. 1, searches spiked 500% compared to the prior week.
Football: Big Trades and Rookie Hype Drive Collecting Frenzy
While tennis crowned champions, the NFL was gearing up for kickoff—and collectors were paying attention.
On August 28, 2025, news of a blockbuster trade sending Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers sent ripples through the hobby, with global eBay searches for the star linebacker surging 840 percent compared with the previous week’s daily average.
Rookie hype also translated to sharp increases in eBay’s collectibles category during August, with several rising stars drawing heavy attention.
Treveyon Henderson, the explosive running back from Ohio State now suiting up for the New England Patriots, led the way as searches for his autographs jumped 560%, fueled by a standout preseason and expectations that he’ll be a key weapon in the Patriots' backfield.
His former Buckeye teammate Emeka Egbuka, a sure-handed wide receiver drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, followed closely with a 480% surge as collectors anticipate his impact in a pass-happy offense.
At North Carolina, bruising back Omarion Hampton turned heads with consecutive 1,000-yard college seasons before being drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers; his eBay searches spiked 300% as local fans scooped up early cards.
Jaxson Dart, the strong-armed quarterback who transferred from USC to Ole Miss and was selected by the New York Giants, climbed 270% on the strength of a sharp preseason and a clear path to snaps.
Rounding out the group, Tetairoa McMillan, the dynamic wideout from the University of Arizona and a first-round pick of the Carolina Panthers, also saw a 270% increase as collectors chased his first pro issues.
These jumps show how quickly draft pedigree, college stardom, and promising preseason play can translate into real-time demand for rookie cards.
The Takeaway
Whether it’s a Grand Slam trophy or a preseason trade bombshell, collector demand mirrors the moment. eBay’s real-time spikes show how modern fans connect with sports history the instant it happens—making timely buys and sales part of the thrill.
Lucas Mast is a writer based in San Francisco East Bay, where he's a season ticket holder for St. Mary's basketball and a die-hard Stanford athletics fan. A lifelong collector of sneakers, sports cards, and pop culture, he also advises companies shaping the future of the hobby and sports.