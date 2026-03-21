Why Are First and Last Cards In Vintage Sets So Expensive?

For set collectors, finishing off a hand-collated set is a rewarding experience. However, it does not come without it's challenges. While modern sets are easier to put together when factoring in price and condition, vintage sets are an entirely different animal. Yes, star cards will be priced higher, but collectors may not realize that two of the hardest cards to obtain in good condition in any vintage set are the first and last cards. There are numerous reasons why this is the case, and it is a phenomenon that vintage collectors have had to deal with for a number of years, even now.

Here are three reasons why the first and last card of vintage sets are so expensive.

Rubber Bands Are The Number One Enemy Of Vintage Collectors

During the 1960's and 1970's, Topps and a few other trading card companies released sets in the sports of Baseball, Football, and Basketball among others. During this time, kids would run down to their local store and get a pack of cards for less than 25 cents. After getting them, it would be anyone's guess as to what they did with them. This is because storage and protection of cards was not a priority when these sets were released. Today, there is no shortage of storage options, whether it is penny sleeves, top loaders, or five row boxes.

Rows upon rows of miscellaneous cards are available to create your own pack of cards for $5 at O's Hobby Shop. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The primary form used at the time was rubber bands. Rubber bands would be wrapped around the stack of cards someone had from a set (usually in chronological order). The bands would often leave an imprint on the bottom and last card in the stack, and could even cause occasional corner damage. Over time, collectors realized that the first and last cards of the set were taking the largest hit with this method, and copies in pristine shape were difficult to find.

Let's take 1971 Topps Baseball as a case study. The first card in that set is the Baltimore Orioles Championship team card. A PSA 5 recently sold on eBay for $599. A common copy can be found for between $4-$10, but condition will be rough. Yes, these cards do have black borders, but many were subjected to the rubber band treatment over the years.

1971 Topps Baseball Baltimore Orioles World Champions PSA 5 | eBay

Vintage Stock Can Be More Condition Sensitive And Prone To Wear and Tear

The stock of trading cards has changed over time, making a perfect condition card tough to find among vintage sets, especially with the first and last cards. Corners are more sensitive and creases are more common. Depending on the set, the stock was thinner than it is today, making it's durability lessen.

One set that is very condition sensitive is 1965 Topps Football. It is very common to see copies from this set today that have frayed corners, creases, and in some cases, a corner that is bashed in. The size of the card does not help the cause, as this is the "tall boy" set. If the cards have already gotten the rubber band treatment, then a thinner stock will only make condition tougher. Therefore, collectors should be very careful when handling vintage cards, as they can be very condition sensitive compared to ultra modern sets.

1965 Topps Football Billy Cannon | eBay

Vintage Sets Were Released During A Different Era Of Collecting

One of the biggest reasons why first and last cards of vintage sets can be so expensive is that in the 1960's and 70's, it was a different era of collecting. Many at the time took the cards and put them in the spokes of their bicycles. Some threw them in a shoebox and never looked at them again. And some cards simply got thrown out, adding some scarcity into the equation. Ultimately, the idea and process behind collecting has changed so much, which does help put the vintage era of the hobby as a snapshot of how things used to be. Today, it is very rare for a collector to throw away a card, or to not protect it with anything at all. Just imagine for a second if today's cards were subjected to the storage and protection of the vintage era. There might not be very many Shohei Ohtani RC PSA 10s.

1971 Topps Football Johnny Unitas PSA 8 | eBay

There is not one singular explanation as to why the first and last card of vintage sets can be so expensive to obtain in good condition. However, there are three standout factors. Rubber bands were used as a primary storage device when the sets were being released, hurting the surface and corners of the top and bottom card. Vintage stock can be thinner and more condition sensitive, which only adds to the scarce top condition examples of first and last cards. Lastly, vintage sets were simply released during a different era in the hobby. Vintage certainly has it's place in the hobby world, and as time goes on, condition will always be a factor.