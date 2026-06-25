World Cup Star, Memphis Depay, Rips Pokémon Packs Chasing Grails on Off-Day
It's not every day the leading scorer of one of the most prestigious national teams in the history of soccer comes into your card shop. However, that's just what happened with Dutch legend Memphis Depay on an off-day in Kansas. He went Pokémon grail hunting at Collector's Cache in Lenexa, Kansas, before a matchup against Tunisia.
The expectations for the Dutch at the 2026 World Cup are high, especially after coming out firing with 7 goals in their first two games. While Memphis Depay has only played limited minutes after coming into the World Cup a bit banged up, he used an off-day to go grail hunting at a card store in Kansas.
Athletes are Obsessed with Pokémon
Memphis isn't the first athlete to rip Pokémon packs, but as far as I can tell he's the first to go on camera and rip packs during the World Cup!
However, he's far from the first to rip Pokemon packs this year. There was the inspiring Angels clubhouse pact between Mike Trout and Zach Neto to rip Pokémon packs to break out of a slump.
Jacob Misiorowski and Will Klein have both had custom gloves made featuring Pokémon cards. Misiowroski has since had a second custom glove made.
Pokémon cards have become a big feature of Misiorowski content this year as he also went viral for his Pokémon card binder, which is almost as big as he is. He discussed his truly massive binder of Pokémon cards with Jeff Passan on his podcast.
Memphis Depay's Gengar Hunt
After Memphis struck out on his first visit to Collector's Cache, he went back the following day for an even bigger Pokémon hunt. He went back, still chasing the Mega Gengar EX from Ascended Heroes. What happened next just has to be seen to be believed.
Memphis just got back into collecting Pokémon cards after a few years, thanks to some friends of his. He collected as a kid, but is going all in on some of the newer sets. Don't let his love of the newer sets fool you. He has the tattoo to prove it.
Yes, that's a Jigglypuff on the arm of a world-class soccer player. In addition to the Mega Gengar EX, he was also chasing the Mega Dragonite EX. As luck would have it, in one of the first packs of his Ascended Heroes box, he hit the Mega Gengar EX.
While Memphis has yet to score in the World Cup (this was written just before kickoff against Tunisia, so hopefully this is a good luck charm) on the pitch, at least he hit big off the pitch with a PC card and supported a local card shop in the process.
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Brendan has worked for various platforms, including The Washington Post, SB Nation, NBC Sports Washington, and more, covering everything from college basketball to fantasy football and betting. An avid collector as a kid, he got back into collecting in 2021 and is a dedicated soccer, football, and basketball collector.Follow BrendanDarr