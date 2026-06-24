Switzerland vs. Canada Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Switzerland entered the 2026 World Cup as the odds-on favorite to win Group B, but now they need to beat Canada in its final game to do so. Meanwhile, after drawing against Bosnia & Herzegovina and beating Qatar by six goals, Canada can win the group with a win or draw.

That makes Wednesday's game arguably the most fascinating one of the day. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for it.

Switzerland vs. Canada Odds and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Moneyline

Switzerland +125

Canada +210

Draw +225

Total

OVER 2.5 (+105)

UNDER 2.5 (-130)

Switzerland vs. Canada How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 24

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Venue: BC Place

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

Switzerland record: 1-1-0

Canada record: 1-1-0

Switzerland vs. Canada History and Tournament Results

These two teams have met each other just once in their history. Canada beat Switzerland by a score of 3-1 in an international friendly in 2002.

Switzerland

Switzerland hurt itself in a major way by playing to a 1-1 draw against a far inferior Qatar team in its first match. They tried to make up for it by steamrolling Bosnia & Herzegovina by a score of 4-1, but it wasn't enough to have the goal differential advantage coming into this game.

Canada

Canada largely outplayed Bosnia & Herzegovina in its first match of the tournament, but played to a 1-1 result. Canada then had to beat Qatar by 4+ goals to own the goal differential advantage against Switzerland, and they did exactly that, winning by a score of 6-0.

Switzerland vs. Canada Best Prop Bet

Johan Manzambi Anytime Goal (+300)

In today's edition of my best World Cup Goal Scorers Today, I made a case for betting on Johan Manzambi of Switzerland to score:

Switzerland has to beat Canada today to win Group B. A loss or a draw would result in Canada winning the group and the Swiss finishing second. That means Switzerland will have to play aggressively, so we have a great opportunity to place some goalscorer bets. The player I'm targeting is Johan Manzambi, who already has two goals in the tournament and is 18th amongst all players in the tournament in expected goals at 1.56.

Switzerland vs. Canada Prediction and Best Bet

I don't know which side is going to win this match, but I'm confident both teams to score. It's my best bet for this match:

Switzerland needs to win this match to win Group B, which means I expect them to play especially aggressively. Not only could that lead to goals for the Swiss, but it will also leave them susceptible defensively.

If Switzerland scores first, Canada is then, in turn, going to have to become the aggressive side. I'd be surprised if this match ends without both teams finding the back of the net.

Pick: Both Teams to Score (-130) via BetMGM

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!