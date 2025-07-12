WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes Surprised With Dual Auto of Him and Dad Dusty Rhodes
While Roman Reigns has been the face of the WWE for the longest time, Cody Rhodes’ time at the top for the past few years has proven to be a worthwhile run for the superstar. Of course, he owes a lot to his father, the late Dusty Rhodes, and a recent gift containing their signatures is enough to stop the American Nightmare in his tracks.
As seen in a video shared by Topps on Instagram, Rhodes was stopped by an individual holding a 16-year old 2009 Topps WWE Dual Autograph card of the former World Champion and his father.
Right then and there, Rhodes’ eyes fixated on the sports card and admitted that there’s not a lot of memorabilia with his and the late Dusty’s signature on it.
“Is it mine?” Rhodes asked. The individual then responded with a yes to the WWE Superstar.
“Aw, thank you. They’re very tough to find. Oh my gosh, I love it. Go right by the tattoo. You know what I’m saying? There it is. Thank you so much,” he concluded.
Rhodes then kept the WWE dual autographed card inside his suit and showed appreciation for the gift. As it stands, it’s part of a four-card insert set that highlights the greatest families in sports entertainment that was released in 2009.
The State of Cody Rhodes Rookie Cards in the Market
Rhodes has been enjoying a resurgence in popularity ever since he left AEW and returned to WWE in 2022. But before that Wrestlemania 38 comeback, the American Nightmare wasn’t even on the level of top-tier names, such as John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns.
His return, though, changed a lot of things for the American Nightmare. His 2007 Topps Heritage rookie card, in particular, is a grail that collectors are looking for in the market. According to ALT, the PSA 10 has a population count of five, with each valued at $1,200. Not bad at all for an old card encased inside a gem-mint slab.
The card’s PSA 9 is different story. Unlike the gem-mint slab, the lower grade of this card is only worth $71 in the market. It doesn’t help too that it has a higher population count with 89 copies graded by PSA out there.
Another alternative to that Cody Rhodes rookie card is the American Nightmare’s 2014 Topps Chrome Gold Refractor, which is numbered to 50. According to Card Ladder, the raw copy is priced at $36, and a PSA 10 is valued at $750. Moreover, collectors may still find worth in a PSA 9, which is going for $300 in the market.
The Verdict on Cody Rhodes WWE Cards
John Cena’s retirement tour and the growing unavailability of Roman Reigns have placed Rhodes in a sweet position within WWE. At this point in time, there’s really no talent that can draw crowds better than the former Stardust. After he returns from shooting Street Fighter, there may be another push waiting for him.
Until then, it would be wise to take notice of those Cody Rhodes rookie cards in the market and snag those that are below market price. In the long run, they may present a good opportunity for collectors to grow their money by betting on the American Nightmare.
