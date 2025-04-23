John Cena Record-Setting WWE Championship Win Receives Topps Now Cards
After making history at WrestleMania 41, 17-time World Champion John Cena has a Topps Now card to commemorate the future Hall of Famer’s accomplishment.
During his 16th WrestleMania appearance, Cena’s Sunday night Main Event match against reigning champion Cody Rhodes resulted in the newly minted heel’s win. With 17 World Title wins, Cena surpassed previous record holder Ric Flair and dubbed himself the “Last Real Champion.”
As with most Topps Now releases, randomly inserted parallels of Gold /50, Orange /25, Black /10, Red /5, and a 1/1 FoilFractor will be possible hits of the vertical base card.
Collectors should also be on the lookout for redemptions of horizontal relic cards containing event-used mat pieces from Wrestlemania. These cards will be numbered /25, /10, and /5 with the 1/1 to include “The Last Real Champion” as the autograph’s inscription.
A horizontal image variation shortprint showcasing Cena’s walkout prior to the match will also be randomly inserted as an open-edition base card.
The release follows previous WWE Topps Now products with an $11.99 price tag for products with auto-relic chases. The on-demand product will be available for purchase on the Topps website until April 25th.
This is not Cena's first Topps Now card, but it will join some of his most elite. The recently unearthed triple auto between Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott from the 2025 Elimination Chamber when Cena turned heel in a brutal assault on Cody Rhodes is one of the biggest hits of 2025 thus far.