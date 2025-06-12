Topps Releases Logan Paul's First WWE Card
The multi-faceted internet superstar Logan Paul finally has his name and face on a Topps card for his work in the WWE. Topps announced via their social media accounts that they have released a Topps Now featuring him and WWE icon John Cena.
While the post was just made yesterday, according to the Topps website, the card dropped on June 9, and will be available for purchase through June 12.
Pictured on the card are both Paul and Cena, holding up championship belts, commemorating the June 6th Smackdown event in which Paul and Cena attacked on Cody Rhodes and World Heavy Weight Champion Jey Uso. The stunt was a precursor to a main event at Money in the Bank that took place on June 7.
Considering how long Paul has been on the professional wrestling scene, it's hard to believe this is his first WWE Topps card. But a quick eBay search for 'Logan Paul wrestling cards' only garnered custom cards and pre-sales of another Topps Now card from the Money in the Bank event.
RELATED: Logan Paul Considering selling his Record-Breaking Pokemon Pikachu
The cards available on Topps are available in sets of 1, 5, 10, and 20, with the possibility of parallels randomly inserted into packages. Also, buyers have the chance at landing an auto, or the ultimate chase, the 1-of-1 superfractor pictured in the social media post.
He brings a unique band of people. Between collectors, wrestling fans, and followers of his on the internet, the card should be popular. He certainly has the audience, with 6.8 million X followers, according to his account details.