Riley Greene's card market beginning to do this
With the All-Star game approaching next week, baseball fans across the country will see the best and newest budding stars take the same field in Atlanta. One of those young superstars is Riley Greene. The 24-year-old is having the best season of his brief big league career in 2025.
Through 92 games, the outfielder is hitting .279 with 22 home runs and 72 RBIs, with the 22 slams just two away from matching his season total from last year. As he has put forth a quality season for the Tigers through the first half of the season, the former 1st Round pick in 2019 has seen his card market finally align with his on-field performance.
Greene was a part of a loaded 2023 Topps Chrome product that featured rookie autographs from players such as Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman and Corbin Carroll among others. Greene was not seen as one of the top chases in the product as a result of taking more time to get adjusted to Major League Baseball. In his rookie season in 2022, Greene only hit .253 with a .682 OPS as a 21-year-old.
Greene showed signs of improvement in 2023, hitting .288 with 11 home runs in 99 games. While there were no raw sales found when Topps Chrome released in the summer of 2023, a PSA 9 of Greene's Topps Chrome rookie autograph on Fanatics Collect sold for just over $37 in December of 2023 and an SGC 9.5 sold for $48 prior to the start of the 2024 season.
2024 would begin a stretch where Greene would find his footing and soar to new heights in his career, earning his first All-Star game appearance and helping to lead the Tigers to the ALDS for the first time in a decade. Greene's 24 home runs, 74 RBIs and .827 OPS were all career-highs and collectors flocked to his cards.
As the 2025 season kicked off, his ungraded rookie autographs hovered around $50 with a PSA 10 selling for almost $120. As the season reaches it middle point, Greene is poised to set career highs in nearly every offensive category and is a part of a Tigers team with one of the best records in baseball. With that performance, his ungraded cards have risen to selling for $100 and a PSA 10 of the rookie autograph priced between $150-200.
As many people believe that Greene has not yet hit his ceiling, collectors may view the outfielder as a star for years to come, with his rookie autographs only due to rise in value as his career progresses.