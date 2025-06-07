Topps NOW Creates Card for John Cena’s Final WWE Money in the Bank
On Saturday June 7th 2025, John Cena will wrestle in his final Money in the Bank event and as a result of this match, Topps has unveiled a special Topps NOW trading card commemorating his final appearance. These cards, which will be available exclusively through June 8th, are priced at $8.99 and mark a historic moment as the 17-time world champion marks off yet another destination on his farewell tour.
In what is being billed as one of the most intense and electrifying matches of the year, Cena will partner up with Logan Paul to face-off against his most recent nemesis in Cody Rhodes and current World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. With that said, this match could very well end up being one of the biggest tag team matches in WWE history and with the fate of professional wrestling hanging in the balance, fans are eager to see if Cena’s alliance with Paul will be enough to maintain his iconic legacy.
When it comes to those who may be interested in buying this card, those purchasers will have opportunity to receive one of several limited-edition parallels and in addition to the base John Cena Money in the Bank Poster Card that they’re purchasing, collectors will also be chasing a rare Rainbow SP Parallel, or an ultra-rare Gold Foil Parallel numbered to just 25 copies.
This issue by Topps NOW isn’t just a wrestling card or a farewell commemoration, but rather it’s a tribute to the legacy and impact John Cena has and will continue to have on the sport of professional wrestling. So, if you’re a fan of WWE, an admirer of John Cena, or a collector of any and all things wrestling, I suggest you head on over to Topps.com and get your hands on a few of these because the last time to get them, is literally now.