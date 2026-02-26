Kings vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 26

The Dallas Mavericks are looking to make it three wins in a row when they return home to face off against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.

The Mavericks ended a 10-game losing streak with back-to-back wins in Indiana and Brooklyn to close out their road trip. Meanwhile, Sacramento just lost by 31 in Houston last night after ending a losing streak of its own in Memphis.

These teams have split the two meetings so far this season. Sacramento won 113-107 in December, and Dallas won 100-98 last month.

The oddsmakers have the Mavericks as home favorites at the best betting sites on Thursday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.

Kings vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Kings +6.5 (-105)

Mavericks -6.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Kings: +220

Mavericks: -270

Total

236.5 (Over -111/Under -120)

Kings vs. Mavericks How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Feb. 26

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Venue: American Airlines Center

How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, KFAA, WFAA

Kings record: 13-47

Mavericks record: 21-36

Kings vs. Mavericks Injury Reports

Kings Injury Report

Keegan Murray – questionable

De’Andre Hunter – out

Zach LaVine – out

Domantas Sabonis – out

Dylan Cardwell – out

Mavericks Injury Report

Moussa Cisse – questionable

Cooper Flagg – out

Daniel Gafford – doubtful

Kyrie Irving – out

Miles Kelly – questionable

Dereck Lively II – out

Khris Middleton – questionable

Ryan Nembhard – questionable

P.J. Washington – out

Kings vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets

Kings Best NBA Prop Bet

DeMar DeRozan has been finding some consistency as the season moves along for the Kings.

The veteran forward is averaging 18.6 points and 3.9 assists per game overall, including 19.0 points and 4.1 assists in his last 24 games. That’s not a huge improvement by any means, but he’s also had OVER 19.5 Points + Assists in 18 of those 24 games, which tracks with his 65% hit rate this season.

The back-to-back situation may slow DeRozan down a bit, but he should be able to get up to near 20 points and add a few assists against a declining Dallas squad.

Kings vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick

The first two meetings this season were very telling, at least in terms of the total. There were 220 points in the first matchup and just 198 in the second, yet the oddsmakers have the total set up at 236.5 for this one.

Both sides are dealing with some key injuries in this one, and neither team is particularly impressive offensively.

I’ll fade both teams and look for another UNDER between these two sides tonight.

Pick: UNDER 236.5 (-120)

