10 Numbers to Know Ahead of Alabama’s Matchup With Missouri

Key stats and storylines to watch as Alabama takes on Missouri in Week 7.

Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz (left) talks with Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer (right) after a game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
No. 8 Alabama heads to Columbia to face No. 14 Missouri in week seven for its second SEC game of the 2025 season at 11:00 a.m. CST at Memorial Stadium. Ahead of the matchup between the Tigers and Crimson Tide, here are 10 numbers to know.

0.356 —According to CFB-Graphs.com, Alabama leads the nation in passing efficiency with a 0.356 expected points added (EPA) per pass.

1.06 — According to BCF Toys, Missouri ranks No. 6 nationally in possession efficiency this season at 1.09. Possession efficiency (PVE) measures the unadjusted scoring value a team generates per non-garbage possession in FBS vs. FBS games, with separate metrics for offense, defense, and special teams.

2.20 —  According to BCF Toys, Missouri averages 2.20 net points per drive (NPD) this season, which ranks No. 5 nationally, which measures the difference between points scored and points allowed per non-garbage, regulation drive in FBS vs. FBS games. The stat also accounts for field position, factoring in drives that start deep, mid, or short on the field.

1.97 — Alabama is averaging 1.07 NPD, which ranks No. 9 in the country.

6.3 — Alabama has a 6.3% rush rate over expected (RROE), which measures the difference between the actual yards gained on a rushing attempt and the yards an average back would be expected to gain in the same situation.

75.9 — Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula leads the SEC in completion percentage with 75.9% on the season. Pribula transferred to the Tigers from Penn State this past offseason.

108 — According to ESPN's college football power index, Missouri's strength of schedule sits at 108 nationally, the lowest among all SEC teams. 

174.72  According to the NCAA, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson ranks No. 10 nationally in passer efficiency with a rating of 174.72.

730 — Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy leads the nation in rushing yards this season with 730. Hardy totaled a season-high 250 rushing yards in week 3 against Louisiana, also boasting nine touchdowns on the season 

750 — According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson has the third-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy at +750. Simpson’s name has surged in Heisman conversations after impressive performances the past two weeks, leading wins over No. 4 Georgia and No. 17 Vanderbilt. The only players ahead of him are Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and Miami quarterback Carson Beck.

