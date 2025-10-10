10 Numbers to Know Ahead of Alabama’s Matchup With Missouri
No. 8 Alabama heads to Columbia to face No. 14 Missouri in week seven for its second SEC game of the 2025 season at 11:00 a.m. CST at Memorial Stadium. Ahead of the matchup between the Tigers and Crimson Tide, here are 10 numbers to know.
0.356 —According to CFB-Graphs.com, Alabama leads the nation in passing efficiency with a 0.356 expected points added (EPA) per pass.
1.06 — According to BCF Toys, Missouri ranks No. 6 nationally in possession efficiency this season at 1.09. Possession efficiency (PVE) measures the unadjusted scoring value a team generates per non-garbage possession in FBS vs. FBS games, with separate metrics for offense, defense, and special teams.
2.20 — According to BCF Toys, Missouri averages 2.20 net points per drive (NPD) this season, which ranks No. 5 nationally, which measures the difference between points scored and points allowed per non-garbage, regulation drive in FBS vs. FBS games. The stat also accounts for field position, factoring in drives that start deep, mid, or short on the field.
Also….
1.97 — Alabama is averaging 1.07 NPD, which ranks No. 9 in the country.
6.3 — Alabama has a 6.3% rush rate over expected (RROE), which measures the difference between the actual yards gained on a rushing attempt and the yards an average back would be expected to gain in the same situation.
75.9 — Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula leads the SEC in completion percentage with 75.9% on the season. Pribula transferred to the Tigers from Penn State this past offseason.
108 — According to ESPN's college football power index, Missouri's strength of schedule sits at 108 nationally, the lowest among all SEC teams.
174.72 — According to the NCAA, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson ranks No. 10 nationally in passer efficiency with a rating of 174.72.
730 — Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy leads the nation in rushing yards this season with 730. Hardy totaled a season-high 250 rushing yards in week 3 against Louisiana, also boasting nine touchdowns on the season
750 — According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson has the third-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy at +750. Simpson’s name has surged in Heisman conversations after impressive performances the past two weeks, leading wins over No. 4 Georgia and No. 17 Vanderbilt. The only players ahead of him are Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and Miami quarterback Carson Beck.