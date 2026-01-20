Alabama's Alarming Placement in Various Way-Too-Early 2026 Rankings

The 2025-26 college football season concluded on Monday night, as No. 1 Indiana took down No. 10 Miami 27-21 in the National Championship.

No. 9 Alabama fell to the Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal on Jan. 1, and this Rose Bowl loss ended the Crimson Tide's season with an 11-4 record.

In two years under head coach Kalen DeBoer, Alabama has compiled a 20-8 record. As the Crimson Tide turns the page to the 2026-27 season, the rest of the college football world is doing the same. Various media outlets have put together way-too-early rankings for next season, as the transfer portal and NFL Draft declarations have closed.

Alabama hasn't been outside of the top-10 in the preseason AP Top 25 since 2008. However, every outlet below has the Crimson Tide holding that status. Each outlet gave a preview and reason for UA's placement in their way-too-early rankings, and a lot of it surrounds the upcoming quarterback battle between Austin Mack and Keelon Russell after starter Ty Simpson declared for the NFL Draft.

"Whether it's Austin or me, I feel like we're going to have the best opportunity for our offense," Russell told BamaCentral before the Rose Bowl. "We're going to be competing all year, all season, all offseason. But I feel 100 percent that if it's going to be me or Austin, the offense is going to be in great hands.

Here's where several outlets rank Alabama for the 2026 season:

Sports Illustrated: No. 15

"There are no excuses left for Kalen DeBoer as he’s assembled one of the most talented rosters in the SEC and is coming off CFP and SEC title game trips last season," Sports Illustrated's Bryan Fischer writes. "Talented redshirt freshman Keelon Russell is expected to take over at quarterback, but the key question might be if the offense can more effectively run the ball after one of the worst seasons on the ground in school history."

ESPN: No. 21

"With the way the 2025 season ended -- the Tide fell to Georgia 28-7 in the SEC championship game, beat Oklahoma 34-24 in a CFP first-round game and were pummeled 38-3 by Indiana in a quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl -- coach Kalen DeBoer is undoubtedly on the hot seat entering his third season in Tuscaloosa," ESPN's Mark Schlabach writes. "His teams went 20-8 in the first two seasons, which isn't good enough at Alabama. The Crimson Tide ranked 125th in rushing (104.1 yards) and must figure out a way to run the ball. That starts up front, where Alabama has had mediocre play on the offensive line. Keelon Russell and Austin Mack will battle for the quarterback job with Simpson leaving for the NFL draft. There were heavy losses in the front seven on defense after Lawson, Jefferson, Keenan and Overton turned pro."

The Athletic: No. 20

"Alabama will have a new quarterback, Austin Mack or Keelon Russell, and a lot of questions on offense. Receiver remains a strength, but Kalen DeBoer will have a young O-line and needs new running backs to emerge after Jam Miller turned pro," The Athletic's Stewart Mandel writes. "The Tide return more proven players on defense, bringing back their entire starting secondary and top pass rusher Pierre, but they got wiped out on the D-line. Bama’s No. 2 recruiting class could help."

CBS: No. 15

"Ty Simpson is headed to the NFL Draft, but Alabama coaches have been high on Keelon Russell, the former No. 2 recruit in his class, for several months," CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello writes. "I'm not sold on a portal class that ranks No. 17, especially after the Tide missed out on running back Hollywood Smothers and receiver Cam Coleman. The coaching staff is still elite, despite what others think, but the pressure is on Kalen DeBoer to make noise in the CFP."

USA Today: No. 11

"The pressure is on Kalen DeBoer after a pair of four-loss seasons to start his tenure," USA Today's Erick Smith and Paul Myerberg write. "The Rose Bowl loss to Indiana exposed issues on both sides of the ball that need addressing. The most-pressing is offensive line, which was partly addressed by Michigan transfers Ty Haywood and Kaden Strayhorn. The quarterback position will again have first-year starter with Austin Mack and Keelon Russell competing for the job. That means a dismal running game must improve. Getting receiver Ryan Williams back to his game-breaking best is another priority. On defense, Yhonzae Pierre returns as the key piece of the group that needs overall improvement. The defensive line has some concerns. The secondary has key holdovers Bray Hubbard and Keon Sabb."

Yahoo Sports: No. 12

"With Ty Simpson off to the NFL, it’s up to Austin Mack or Keelon Russell to start at QB for the Crimson Tide," Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg writes. "Mack has more familiarity with Kalen DeBoer and Ryan Grubb’s offensive system. Russell is a former five-star recruit. The Tide also bring in No. 1 running back recruit Ezavier Crowell. Can he make Alabama’s run game work again?"

Fox Sports: No. 20

"The Tide will enter their first season without a starting quarterback recruited out of high school by Nick Saban," Fox Sports' RJ Young writes. "With Austin Mack and Keelon Russell in the mix, head coach Kalen DeBoer has two talented quarterbacks capable of competing in a preseason derby before a starter is named."

On3: No. 17

"Alabama’s standard is insane," On3's Ari Wasserman writes. "Even though the Crimson Tide made the College Football Playoff and advanced, you’d think last year was a disaster. Quarterbackis off to the NFL and there is going to be a quarterback battle betweenand. Though you’d normally see the Crimson Tide much higher on this list, you know they are going to have as much talent as anyone in the country. Will it come together in a big way in 2026?"

FanSided: No. 15

"Ty Simpson’s departure for the NFL leaves Alabama in a fascinating spot, especially given how integral he was to almost all of the success that they found this past season," FanSided's Cody Williams writes. "We’ll have a battle for the Crimson Tide’s QB1 job between Austin Mack and Keelon Russell, but this offensive line and skill position group should still provide help, and we know the defense will be one of the most talented in college football. But the pressure cooker is turned way up on Kalen DeBoer entering year three, that’s for sure."

