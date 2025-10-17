10 Numbers to Know Ahead of Alabama’s Matchup With Tennessee
No. 6 Alabama hosts No. 11 Tennessee this week in a primetime rivalry matchup at 6:30 p.m. CT in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Ahead of the showdown between the Crimson Tide and Volunteers, here are 10 numbers to know.
0 — Sophomore wide receiver Ryan Williams was held without a catch last week against Missouri, marking the first time in his college career he’s finished a game with a blank stat sheet. He’ll look to bounce back against a familiar opponent. Last year versus Tennessee, Williams hauled in eight receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown.
0.393 — Alabama has a 0.393 Net Drive Success Rate (NSR), which measures the gap between how often their offense scores on drives versus how often their opponents do.
0.492 — Alabama leads the nation with a 0.492 EPA margin, meaning their offense is generating nearly half a point more per play than their defense is giving up. EPA margin is one of the cleanest metrics for measuring a team’s overall efficiency; the higher the number, the more value a team generates relative to its opponent per possession.
4.0 — Tennessee’s pass protection has been among the best in the SEC. The Volunteers have allowed just four sacks all season, the fewest in the conference and eighth fewest nationally.
6.3 — Alabama’s Rush Rate Over Expected (RROE) is 6.3. The stat doesn’t mean good or bad. It just shows how often they choose to run the ball in certain situations, like down, distance or field position, compared to the average team.
10 — While Tennessee finally snapped its 17-game losing streak against Alabama in 2022, the Volunteers will look to end another drought this weekend: a 10-game losing streak in Bryant-Denny Stadium, where they haven’t won since 2003.
15 — After taking down Georgia three weeks ago and Missouri last week, Alabama holds the longest home winning streak in the FBS with 15 straight victories at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
29.3 — Tennessee’s defense has struggled to keep opponents off the board, allowing 29.3 points per game, the second-worst mark in the SEC.
31.01 — Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell ll leads the SEC with a 31.01 EPA per target. EPA (Expected Points Added) measures how much a player or team contributes to scoring relative to the expected outcome on each play.
277.0 — Tennessee’s pass defense has been one of the worst in the nation, allowing 277 yards per game, which ranks 120th nationally and last in the SEC. Making matters worse, the Volunteers will be without top cornerback and projected first-round pick Jermod McCoy, who has been ruled out with an injury.