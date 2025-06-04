20 Alabama Athletes Qualify for NCAA Track and Field Championships: Roll Call, June 4, 2025
Alabama track and field will be well represented at next week's NCAA Outdoor Track and Field National Championship meet held at the historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
Alabama will send nine women and 11 men to compete in 14 different events at the most historic track and field facility in North America. Doris Lemngole headlines the Crimson Tide contingent as she looks to defend her 2024 3,000m Steeplechase title.
Event
Alabama Women Competing
200m (1)
Precious Nzeakor
3,000m Steeplechase (1)
Doris Lemngole
10,000m (1)
Brenda Tuwei
High Jump (1)
Miracle Ailes
Long Jump (1)
Mariia Horielova
Shot Put (2)
Treneese Hamilton, Mye’Joi Williams
Javelin (1)
Megan Albamonti
Heptathlon (1)
Katelyn Adel
Event
Alabama Men Competing
400m (1)
Samuel Ogazi
3,000m Steeplechase (1)
Ezekiel Pitireng
10,000m (3)
Victor Kiprop, Dennis Kipruto, Dismus Lokira
4x400m Relay
Donald Chiyangwa, Samuel Ogazi, Oussama El Bouchayby, Peter Diebold
Shot Put (2)
Christopher Crawford, Trevor Gunzell
Discus (3)
Christopher Crawford, Trevor Gunzell, Christopher Young
Wednesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No events scheduled.
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Results:
- No results.
Did You Notice?
Former Alabama track and field star and current NXT champion Isaac Odugbesan, known as Oba Femi, signed a contract to face NXT's newest rising star, Jasper Troy, next week on NXT. Troy recently won the inaugural season of WWE's LFG which earned him an NXT contract. NXT airs on the CW every Tuesday night.
Former Crimson Tide football player Steve Wright passed away at the age of 82. The 6'6", 250-pound offensive tackle was a fifth-round pick out of Alabama in 1964 and is the model for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 87 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
June 4, 1927: Former Alabama star Johnny Mack Brown filmed his first movie “The Fair Co-Ed.” The silent movie would soon appear in screens across the country with Hollywood starlet Marion Davies sharing the spotlight with the ex-Crimson Tide halfback. The film was a comedy, but promoted by Metro-Goldwyn Mayer Studios as being the best college movie ever made. Brown was an honor student who worked his way through school while finding time to play in football, baseball and track.
June 4, 2018: Legendary basketball coach C.M. Newton died.
June 4, 2021: While celebrating her 21st birthday, Montana Fouts became just the fifth pitcher, and the first during her lifetime, to throw a perfect game in the Women’s College World Series. Alabama topped UCLA, and Team USA pitcher Rachel Garcia, 6-0
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
I don’t think there’s been a better person in athletics than C.M. Newton. In all athletics, not just basketball. He had the utmost respect from people."- Former Kentucky coach Tubby Smith