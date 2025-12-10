Two Alabama Players Named Freshman All-American: Roll Call

Alabama football landed two players on the On3 Sports College Football True Freshman All-American Team, the publication announced this week.

Crimson Tide offensive tackle Michael Carroll and cornerback Dijon Lee were chosen after strong 2025 seasons. The pair ensures Alabama ties with Oregon and Maryland with two players selected to lead the team.

Lee was a consensus 5-star prospect who appeared in 12 games for the Crimson Tide with five starts. He has 31 tackles with 4.5 coming for a loss and four pass breakups and two interceptions.

Carroll was also a consensus 5-star prospect and appeared in 11 games with three starts along the offensive line playing mostly right tackle.

Here's the Roll Call for Wednesday, December 10, 2025:

Wednesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:

No Alabama athletics in action

Tuesday's Crimson Tide Results:

No Alabama athletics in action

Did You Notice?

Several former Alabama football players were involved in NFL transaction on Tuesday.

Wide receiver Jermaine Burton went unclaimed on waivers, turning him into an unrestricted free agent after being released by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wide receiver Javon Baker was signed to the San Franscisco 49ers practice squad.

Running back Jerome Ford was place on the Injured Reserve by the Cleveland Browns, ending his season.

Offensive lineman Darrian Dalcourt was signed to the Cleveland Browns practice squad.

Former Alabama safety is entering the transfer portal after spending the last season. He played in 11 games for the Bulldogs and accumulated 25 tackles in 2025.

NEW: Mississippi State safety Tony Mitchell plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



Mitchell previously transferred from Alabama. https://t.co/sk8H6dV08m pic.twitter.com/Bre5GzDtqQ — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 9, 2025

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 10, 1968: Former Alabama quarterback Dr. Pat Trammell died from cancer in a Birmingham hospital. He was 29. “This is the saddest day of my life," a tearful Paul W. “Bear” Bryant said.

December 10, 1993: Eddie Jackson was born in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.

December 10, 2019: Broadcaster Eli Gold received the Chris Schenkel Award for excellence in broadcasting at the National Football Foundation (NFF) Annual Awards Dinner.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"He can't run, he can't pass, and he can't kick - all he can do is beat you." Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

Describing Pat Trammel, the starting quarterback for the 1961 national champions.

We'll Leave You with This:

Former Alabama track and field star Isaac Odugbesan, known as Oba Femi defeated Je'Von Evans to retain the NXT Championship on Tuesday. Femi will take on WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on Saturday Night's Main Event ahead of John Cena's final match.

Speechless. 😲



Oba Femi beats Je'Von Evans to retain the NXT Championship... pic.twitter.com/Mju4m1KHSE — WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2025

