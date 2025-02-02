Aiden Sherrell Provides a Spark for Alabama Basketball against Georgia
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Who had Aiden Sherrill on their bingo card as being the catalyst for the No. 4 Alabama basketball team Saturday?
The Crimson Tide freshman, who hasn’t scored more than points in a game entering the contest against Georgia, hit for 12 points with seven rebounds off the bench in Alabama’s 90-69 win.
Sherrell also played a career-high 20 minutes. He earned those minutes earlier this week.
“We have this poll where the guys grade the team in five categories and vote for an MVP in practice,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. “He had the most votes out of anybody in the last practice. He deserved to play some minutes. We knew they played two bigs the entire game and he would have an opportunity to play some minutes and he took advantage of it.”
Sherrell’s impact came in the first half with the game knotted at 10. The Crimson Tide (19-3, 8-1 SEC) went on a 14-0 run over the next five minutes, with Sherrell scoring eight points while knocking down two 3-pointers. She scored eight of the 14 points during the run.
“I was just in the flow of the game,” Sherrell said. It all comes with the work we’ve been putting into practice. It felt great for those (3-pointers) to fall.”
Sherrell doesn’t get on the floor enough to have opportunities for 3-point shots. Before Saturday, he was 4 of 24 from beyond the arc in 150 minutes of action. He didn’t hesitate to pull the trigger Saturday.
“He’s about a 40% shooter from 3-point range and we encourage him to keep shooting as long as his feet are set and he’s stepping into a good shot,” Oats said. “I was really happy to see that first one go down. He has struggled at the free-throw line this season but he was four for four tonight. Had 12 points and seven rebounds in 20 minutes. I can’t say enough about Aiden tonight.”