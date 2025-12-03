Live Updates from Alabama Against Clemson in ACC/SEC Challenge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 12 Alabama will play its eighth game of the regular season against Clemson at home on Wednesday evening.

This will be a rematch of not only the 2023 ACC/SEC Challenge, but also the 2024 Elite Eight matchup that sent the Crimson Tide to its first Final Four in program history. The Crimson Tide is 1-1 in the ACC/SEC Challenge with a home loss to Clemson in 2023 and a road win over North Carolina in 2024.

First Half

Alabama guard Jalil Bethea comes into the game at around the 14-minute mark to applause from the Coleman Coliseum crowd. It's the Miami transfer's first game with the Crimson Tide as he suffered a foot injury in the offseason.

TIMEOUT (15:43 1H): Alabama 16, Clemson 7: Amari Allen, a 6-foot-8 forward, has been everywhere so far. He's taken the ball up for the Crimson Tide, has five points, two assists and is making stops on defense. Heck of a start for the back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week.

Amari Allen scores Alabama's first points against Clemson. The back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week is starting in place of Aden Holloway

Starting Lineups

Alabama

G Labaron Philon

G Houston Mallette

F Amari Allen

F Taylor Bol Bowen

F Aiden Sherrell

Clemson

G Jestin Porter

G Dillon Hunter

F RJ Godfrey

F Jake Wahlin

C Carer Welling

Pregame

Alabama guard Aden Holloway will miss tonight's game with a wrist injury. Guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr., forward Keitenn Bristow and center Collins Onyejiaka will also sit this one out.

Alabama guard Jalil Bethea is set to make his Crimson Tide debut, per Yea Alabama. The Miami transfer guard suffered a foot injury before the season.

Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and forward Keitenn Bristow came out to warmups in street clothes. Alabama head coach Nate Oats said on Tuesday that the two of them, along with Bethea, are day-to-day.

How to Watch: Alabama in ACC/SEC Challenge

Who: No. 12 Alabama (5-2, 0-0 SEC) vs. Clemson (7-1, 0-0 ACC)

What: Alabama's eighth game of the regular season (third at home)

When: Wednesday, Dec. 3, 6:15 p.m. CT

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TV: ESPNU

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: Channel 191 (Alabama), Channel 380 (Clemson)

Series: Clemson leads 8-5 with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 28, 1930.

Last Meeting: Alabama outlasted Clemson 89-82 in the 2024 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight, which sent the Crimson Tide to its first Final Four in program history. Mark Sears scored 23 points on 7 of 14 from deep while Jarin Stevenson added 19 points off the bench. Alabama also hosted the Tigers in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge in 2023, but Clemson won the battle 85-78.

Last time out, Alabama: Alabama competed in the second annual Players Era Festival in Las Vegas last week. Alabama opened the NIL event with a loss to then-No. 12 Gonzaga 95-85 on Nov. 24. However, UA tied its most points in a game under head coach Nate Oats following a 115-76 blowout win over UNLV last Tuesday, and Alabama tied its most assists under Oats (29) after obliterating Maryland 105-72 last Wednesday. Amari Allen won his second SEC Freshman of the Week honor, as he averaged 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.0 blocks in Las Vegas.

Last time out, Clemson: The Tigers dismantled Alabama A&M 92-56 on Nov. 28. Jestin Porter led the way with 14 points, but Carter Welling and RJ Godfrey combined for 22 points and 15 rebounds. Clemson led by 30 at the end of the first half and took its foot off the pedal a bit in the second, as the Tigers narrowly led 40-34 in the latter 20 minutes of the game.

Alabama Stat Leaders

Points: Labaron Philon Jr. (20.6 on 56.4 FG%)

Rebounds: Amari Allen (6.9, including 1.1 offensive)

Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (5.7 with 3.3 turnovers)

Clemson Stat Leaders

Points: Carter Welling (11.6 on 64.0 FG%)

Rebounds: RJ Godfrey (6.8, including 2.6 offensive)

Assists: Zac Foster (2.9 with 1.3 turnovers)

