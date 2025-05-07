Alabama Baseball HC Rob Vaughn Shares Justin Lebron Update After Troy Win
TROY, Ala.— After Alabama baseball's victory at No. 19 Troy on Tuesday, head coach Rob Vaughn shared a status update concerning shortstop Justin Lebron's health; he left the game in the middle innings while his team led 7-0.
"It was more precautionary than anything," Vaughn said after the No. 23 Crimson Tide's 10-2 win. "When he came out, the game kinda got outta hand... He seems fine."
Lebron departed the contest with one out in the top of the fourth inning. He sent a base hit into left field and stretched it into a double but stayed down after an awkward slide into the bag. He was up quickly but was lifted after a few moments of assessment with Vaughn and the training staff.
He hit his 16th home run of the 2025 campaign in the top of the first inning off Troy starter Jacob Roettgen. That's an Alabama team high. He was hit by a pitch in his second at-bat of the game. His RBI total stands at 62.
"It kinda just snapped his neck back. It was more the helmet kinda hit the back of his neck. At first, he was a little sore. Once we kinda evaluated him, and he was cleared to kinda get back going, the game was out of hand."
Alabama (37-12) scored seven runs in the game's first two innings. Troy (34-15), meanwhile, did not score until the bottom of the sixth. Freshman Jon Young Jr. replaced him at shortstop. Vaughn was pleased to get the New Jersey native some reps.
"That's a good game for Jon to get out there and go, cause you never know what's gonna happen in the postseason," Vaughn said. "We might need Jon ready... Just decided to, out of an abuncance of precaution, keep Bron on the side and let Jon finish it."