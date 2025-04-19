Alabama Softball Blows Another Seventh-Inning Lead in Series Loss at Florida
Defensive issues reared their ugly head and cost Alabama another game and series as the No. 17 Crimson Tide blew another seventh-inning lead to lose to No. 7 Florida, 4-3 on Saturday.
After Alabama had rallied for two runs to take the lead in the top of the seventh, starter Jocelyn Briski went back in the circle to try and get the complete game and win. She induced a weak popup behind home plate for what should've been the first out of the inning.
Instead, Alabama catcher Riley Valentine dropped the ball, and gave Florida hitter Rylee Holtorf new life. Holtorf ended up walking and brought up the top of the Gator lineup.
Catelyn Riley came in to relive Briski and produced four straight groundballs, but the Alabama defense was unable to make a clutch play as the Gators walked off the Tide on a Korbe Otis single past the glove of Kali Heivilin.
The game was a scoreless pitcher's duel through five innings. Alabama got on the board in the sixth inning on an RBI double from Heivilin.
Florida immediately took the lead in the bottom half of the inning after a leadoff double and wild pitch put Taylor Shumaker in scoring position right away. Jocelyn Erickson brought her in from third, and Mia Williams' RBI double put Florida up 2-1.
Alabama put up an impressive rally in the top of the seventh, started by an infield single from Brooke Ellestad. Salen Hawkins' sacrifice fly tied the game, and Lauren Johnson came through again with a clutch hit to give Alabama the 3-2 lead.
Unfortunately for the Tide, it didn't last as Alabama (31-18, 8-10 SEC) drops the game and series at Florida (39-10, 11-7 SEC) after winning the opening game.
Alabama will have its final non-conference game of the regular season at Alabama State on Tuesday before returning to Rhoads for a three-game series with Missouri starting Friday.