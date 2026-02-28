Alabama Softball Sweeps Saturday Doubleheader to Stay Unbeaten

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 5 Alabama softball remained unbeaten Saturday at Rhoads Stadium, sweeping a doubleheader against Kent State and South Florida behind strong pitching and timely hitting.

The Crimson Tide opened the day with an 8-1 win over Kent State before run-ruling USF 8-0 in five innings in the nightcap.

Kent State struck first in the opener when Aaral Nogay singled, stole second and later scored on a fielder’s choice in the top of the first. Alabama answered immediately.

After Gerritt Griggs singled and stole second, Alexis Pupillo was hit by a pitch and Brooke Wells drew a walk to load the bases. Ana Roman delivered the breakthrough moment, lining a two-run single through the right side to give Alabama a 2-1 lead after one.

Alabama created separation in the third inning. Wells launched a two-run home run to left center, extending the lead to 5-1.

Honored in pregame festivities, senior right-hander Alea Johnson settled in after the early run.

“I was honestly just trying to get ahead and just stay consistent and let my defense work,” Johnson said.

Kent State mounted its best threat in the fourth by loading the bases, but Kaitlyn Pallozzi entered and worked out of the jam to preserve the four-run cushion. Pallozzi ultimately earned the win in relief.

Alabama added insurance in the sixth. Audrey Vandagriff drove in a run on a groundout before Roman added another RBI as the lead grew to 8-1.

The Tide carried that momentum into the afternoon matchup with USF.

Wells wasted no time setting the tone in Game 2, blasting a solo home run to right center in the first inning. She finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs to pace the Alabama offense.

Alabama added on in the third when Vandagriff tripled and later scored on Wells’ RBI single. Bases-loaded walks extended the lead before Marlie Giles delivered the decisive blow in the fourth, launching a grand slam to left.

Head coach Patrick Murphy praised the swing, saying it helped put away the Bulls.

“She got the big hit of the day, obviously,” Murphy said. “She’s just been working really, really hard and got a pitch and hammered it.”

Murphy said capitalizing with the bases loaded changed the game’s momentum.

“Any grand slam is just a huge momentum switch,” Murphy said. “I was really happy for Marley.”

In the circle, Jocelyn Briski earned the win in Game 2, tossing four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts while allowing just one hit before Pallozzi closed the door.

With the sweep, Alabama improved to 17-0 on the season and remained unbeaten at Rhoads Stadium.

The Crimson Tide will wrap up the weekend on Sunday, facing St. Thomas at 11:30 a.m. CT and Oakland at 1:30 p.m. CT at Rhoads Stadium.