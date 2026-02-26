How to Watch No. 7 Alabama Softball in Crimson Classic

Alabama softball has one final weekend of non-conference play to refine and tune up this weekend at home in the Crimson Classic before heading into the grind of the SEC schedule. There will be a few other midweek non-conference matchups, but this is the last full weekend of non-conference play.

Thanks to an added bonus game with Oakland on Sunday, No. 7 Alabama is scheduled to play six games in three days inside Rhoads Stadium beginning with St. Thomas on Friday at 4 p.m. The Crimson Tide is looking to remain undefeated on the season with two games against St. Thomas, two games against USF and a game apiece against Kent State and Oakland.

"South Florida is a perennial NCAA tournament team," Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said before Thursday's practice. "Their coach, Ken Eriksen, got into the NFCA Hall of Fame for next year, so it's going to be cool to celebrate early with him. Everybody is going to give us their best shot.

"We'll probably start multiple pitchers again. We'll have different catchers. We have three senior days, which is a cool opportunity for Kristen White, Alea Johnson and Kinley Pate to get out there and show us what they can do."

White's senior day will be on Friday while Johnson will be celebrated on Satruday. Pate's senior day celebration is scheduled for Sunday.

Here's what you need to know for the Crimson Tide's weekend slate in the Crimson Classic:

How to Watch No. 7 Alabama in T-Mobile Crimson Classic

Who: Alabama (14-0), St. Thomas (11-4), USF (15-5), Kent State (8-6), Oakland (6-3)

When: Friday, Feb. 27 vs. St. Thomas – 4 p.m. CT

Friday, Feb. 27 vs. USF – 6:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, Feb. 28 vs. Kent State – 11 a.m. CT

Saturday, Feb. 28 vs. USF – 1:30 p.m. CT

Sunday, March 1 vs. St. Thomas – 11:30 a.m. CT

Sunday, March 1 vs. Oakland – 30 minutes following St. Thomas game

Where: Rhoads Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: Streaming on SEC Network+ (Gray Robertson and Nicole Mendes on the call)

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on Catfish 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa (or online) with Tom Canterbury on the call.

Series history:

Overall vs. St. Thomas: 2-0

Overall vs. South Florida: 3-2

Overall vs. Kent State: 3-0

Overall vs. Oakland: 1-1

Alabama statistical leaders:

Batting average: Marlie Giles- .500

RBIs: Alexis Pupillo- 20

Home runs: Alexis Pupillo- 6

ERA: Vic Moten- 0.42

Wins: Vic Moten- 7