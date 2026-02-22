No. 9 Alabama Softball Stays Undefeated with Late Comeback over Dartmouth

For the first time this season, Alabama softball was trailing heading into the fifth inning. The Crimson Tide has done a lot of great things to start the season, and a loss to Darmouth wouldn't erase any of those things but would put a damper on the start.

Three Alabama seniors made sure that didn't happen. Larissa Preuitt started the rally in the fifth inning. Marlie Giles tied the game with an RBI double and Alexis Pupillo hit the game-winning RBI as No. 9 Alabama stayed undefeated with a 3-2 win over Dartmouth Sunday morning to close play at the Dugout Club Classic in Tallhassee.

With an early first pitch, Alabama got off to a sleepy start. The offense only had two hits through the first four innings and wasn't posing any sort of threat. With strong winds blowing in, Alabama's typical power threat wasn't going to be as effective, and the bats were struggling to get the ball down on the ground.

Dartmouth scored two runs in the third inning. The inning opened with an error off the glove of Alabama pitcher Braya Hodges. She was replaced by freshman Kaitlyn Pallozzi, who gave up back-to-back hits to the first two batters she faced. The second single scored Dartmouth's first run. The next run came on a double steal that put the Big Green up 2-0.

That score would hold until the fifth inning. Preuitt showed off her speed by reaching base on a throwing error. She reached second on a sacrifice bunt by Kristen White, stole third and scored on a throwing error to score the Tide's first run of the game.

Jena Young drew a two-out walk to extend the inning, and Giles drove her in with an RBI double after a wild pitch. Pupillo continued her scorching start at the plate with an RBI single that proved to by the game-winning run. Pupillo now has a team-leading 20 RBIs on the season.

Freshman Vic Moten was called upon to make the first relief appearance of her career and closed the game out. She did not allow a hit over 2.2 innings pitched, picking up her seventh win of the year.

It was an ugly win for Alabama, but at the end of the season when the NCAA selection committee is evaluating the Tide's resumé, it will still show up as a W in the win column. Alabama improves to 13-0 on the season and will return to action on Tuesday at home against UAB at 4 p.m.

