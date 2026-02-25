Alabama Softball Trio Honored With National Recognitions: Roll Call

The Alabama softball team is undefeated, getting the new season off to a 14-0 start. The Crimson Tide went down to Tallahassee last week and went 4-0 in the Dugout Classic, beating Florida State twice and Elon and Dartmouth once.

Three Crimson Tide stars were honored with national awards after a big weekend. Senior Alexis Pupillo was selected as the Softball America Star Player of the Week, freshman Kaitlyn Pallozzi was chosen as the D1Softball National Freshman of the Week and Pallozzi and freshman Vic Moten were selected as SoftballOnSI's Co-Freshmen of the Week.

Pupillo batted .538 on the weekend with five runs scored, a double, three home runs, and six RBIs. She hit all three of her home runs against Florida State, with two coming in the second Saturday game for her fifth career multi-home run game and her first as a member of the Crimson Tide. She was the catalyst for Alabama on Sunday as she drove in the go-ahead run in the program's comeback win over Dartmouth.

Pallozzi added the honors to her SEC Freshman of the Week award as she threw Alabama's 10th perfect game in program history and the first since Montana Fouts did it in 2023. Pollazzi struck out six batters in her Friday showing and had nine strikeouts on the weekend.

Moten threw a complete-game shutout against the Seminoles, allowing just three hits and striking out seven batters. She entered in relief on Sunday, throwing 2.2 hitless innings against Dartmouth to eanr the win and brought her weekend strikeout total to 11. Moten hasn't allowed a run since her Feb. 7 outing against Georgia Tech.

Alabama track and field's Samuel Ogazi was named Southeastern Conference Men's Indoor Track and Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Ogazi's honor ensures the Crimson Tide has had a student-athlete earn SEC Indoor Track and Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year in three of the last four seasons. He becomes the first Alabama male selected and joins Mercy Chelangat and Doris Lemngole as Alabama winners. The junior maintains a 3.304 grade-point average, majoring in criminology and criminal justice.

Alabama analyst Cole Thomas is leaving the Crimson Tide program to become tight ends and inside receivers coach at Louisiana Tech. Thomas spent two seasons in Tuscaloosa and worked with Kalen DeBoer in Washington prior to his arrival.

Alabama gymnast Jasmine Cawley was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week after raising her balance beam score to a 9.925 and adding a 9.900 on floor to help Alabama to a season-high score of 197.950 to defeat the Auburn Tigers in Neville Arena for the first time since 2018.

Tuesday's Alabama Crimson Tide Results:

Wednesday's Alabama Crimson Tide Schedule:

Basketball: Alabama vs. Mississippi State, 8 p.m., Coleman Coliseum, ESPN U

On This Date in Alabama Crimson Tide History:

February 25, 1938: Alabama's football schedule for the upcoming fall was released by head coach Frank Thomas. The Crimson Tide would travel to Los Angeles on September 24 to meet perennial West Coach power Southern California in the first ever matchup of the two national powers.

February 25, 2018: For the first time in 46 years, Alabama won the SEC men's indoor track and field championship. … It’s also the anniversary of SMU being issued the death penalty and the birthday of announcer Todd Blackledge (1961).

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"To see the turnaround under Nick Saban after that first year where he kind of took his lumps, the consistency that they have had since his second year is staggering. I believe what Nick Saban has done over the course of the last nine seasons is the finest display of coaching in college football that we've ever seen." Todd Blackledge in 2016

Check out former Alabama softball pitcher Montana Fouts displaying her power on social media as she destroys the pitching target.

This video was supposed to last longer pic.twitter.com/64vxNulqpi — The Warehouse Games (@JMWarehouse_) February 23, 2026

