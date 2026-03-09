Three Takeaways from No. 6 Alabama Softball's Road Sweep over Ole Miss

Alabama softball (23-0, 3-0 SEC) opened conference play over the weekend and handled business at Ole Miss with three straight wins over the rebels, securing the Crimson Tide's first SEC road sweep since 2023.

Because of poor weather in the area, the two teams played a doubleheader on Friday with Alabama winning the first game, 5-3 and the second matchup, 13-2 in six innings. In the series finale on Sunday, Jocelyn Briski got her second start of the weekend in the circle, pitching 6.2 innings before Vic Moten came in for the final out, earning the save in the 2-1 victory.

Here are three of my biggest takeaways from the weekend.

Pitching passes first SEC test

3/6/26 WSB WSB vs Ole Miss game 2 Alabama Softball Player Vic Moten (00) | UA Athletics

Alabama's pitching staff was one of the best in the nation statistically heading into SEC opening weekend, but the team understood it would be a new challenge entering conference play. Ole Miss averaged just two runs per game against the Crimson Tide.

For the first time this year, the pitchers had to face the same team three times in one weekend, and they responded well. Briski started Game 1 and Game 3 with Moten starting the second game. Briski gave up just the second home run of the season in the opening game of the series, but she responded well and threw a complete game.

Moten looked strong in her first SEC start. The offense gave her a comfortable lead to work with, and she struck out six over 3.2 innings before fellow freshman Kaitlyn Pallozzi came in to close out the game over the final 2.1 innings. Pallozi only allowed one hit and struck out five in her first SEC action.

Briski and Moten got to face a true pressure situation in Sunday's finale with little run support from the offense. Briski was pitching a shutout through six innings and started to face a little trouble in the seventh. Ole Miss scored a run, had the tying runner in scoring position and the winning runner on base with two outs when Moten entered. Alabama already had the series won but a sweep could go a long way at the end of the year, and Moten closed the door with a strikeout.

Alabama's pitcher experienced some bumps and bruises this weekend while still securing three wins and learning lessons that will be valuable as the season goes along.

Leaving that many runners on base will come back to bite Alabama against better teams

Alabama Softball Player Abby Duchscherer (10) in action against Ole Miss at Ole Miss Softball Stadium in Oxford, MS on Sunday, Mar 8, 2026. | UA Athletics

Alabama left 24 runners on base across the three games, including 11 in the series finale. The pitchers were able to hold strong on Sunday against the Rebels, but that won't always be the case.

Crimson Tide head coach Patrick Murphy often says that three keys to a successful softball game for his team are a good start in the circle from the pitcher, solid defense and timely hitting. Alabama struggled to find the timely hitting, particularly in the first and third games.

The very first inning of the series, Alabama left the bases loaded. The Ole Miss pitching staff was giving up free passes, and Alabama was not able to take full advantage of it. Stringing together hits with runners on base will be a point of emphasis moving forward.

3-0 SEC start gives Alabama a good buffer

Alabama Softball Player Lauren Johnson (88) in action against Ole Miss at Ole Miss Softball Stadium in Oxford, MS on Sunday, Mar 8, 2026. | UA Athletics

Twelve of the 15 SEC teams played conference series over the weekend. Florida and Missouri will wrap up their series on Monday night. (The Gators curently lead the series 2-0.)

After one weekend, Alabama, Tennessee and Texas are 3-0. Arkansas and Auburn are 2-1. If Alabama wants to contend for an SEC regular season title for its first regular season title since 2019, or earn its first double-bye in the SEC tournament since 2022, these are the types of series the Tide needs to sweep.

Ole Miss is coming off its first Women's College World Series run and has elevated the status of its program, but this year's Rebel team will likely finish in the bottom half of the SEC. Alabama's SEC schedule sets up nicely with five of its eight conference series (Ole Miss, South Carolina, Auburn, Kentucky and Missouri) against teams predicted to finish in the bottom half. The three other series are against Arkansas, Texas and Tennessee–– all of which are top-10 teams nationally.

Because of those three challenging series, Alabama needs to handle business against those other five teams with series wins at a minimum and sweeps at the maximum. The Crimson Tide got off to a great regard in that start this past weekend against Ole Miss.