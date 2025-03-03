Alabama Women's Basketball Drops Season Finale in Norman: Roll Call, March 3, 2025
The first weekend of March is complete. As conference tournament season is officially just days away, No. 22 Alabama women's basketball dropped its season finale to No. 13 Oklahoma 91-84 in Norman on Sunday.
"Credit to Oklahoma, they were able to make a few more plays than we did," Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said in a press release. "I thought our kids really battled and competed in a tough environment. You're not going to win in the SEC when the home team shoots 31 free throws and you shoot 14, or when you get out-rebounded by 12. We had 17 assists and eight turnovers; that's a 2-to-1 ratio and that's incredible. They made a few more shots and a few more plays, but it's hard to guard the free throw line.”
Zaay Green has 27 points and six rebounds, while Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 20. Payton Verhulst and Raegan Beers led the way for the Sooners with 24 and 22 points, respectively.
The Crimson Tide is the No. 6 seed in the SEC Tournament and will have a first-round bye before playing the winner of No. 11 Florida vs. No. 14 Auburn on Thursday, March 6 at 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's basketball: No. 13 Oklahoma 91, No. 20 Alabama 84
- Softball: No. 22 Alabama 6, UAB 3
- Baseball: Alabama 11, North Dakota State 3
- Men's tennis: Alabama 4, Vanderbilt 0
- Women's tennis: Vanderbilt 5, Alabama 2
Did You Notice?
- Alabama cross country and track star Doris Lemngole was named an SEC Women's Indoor Track and Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
- Alabama wheelchair tennis beat Virginia and Houston on Sunday to cap off a 4-0 weekend.
- Alabama ACHA Hockey lost its season finale 3-0 to Tennessee on senior night.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
180 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
March 3, 1817: It’s not specific to sports, but the Alabama Territory was created when Congress passed the enabling act allowing the division of the Mississippi Territory and the admission of Mississippi into the union as a state. Alabama remained a territory for over two years before becoming the 22nd in December 1819 …
Herschel Walker was also born on this date in 1962.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Paul Bryant is changing the way football will be played in the Southeastern Conference from this day forward with Alabama's helmet-busting, gang-tackling style of defense." – Auburn coach Ralph "Shug" Jordan.