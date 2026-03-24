Zabien Brown Sees Similar Mindset In Crimson Tide Early Enrollees

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama football is still early in its preparation for the 2026 season as the Crimson Tide concluded its fifth spring practice on Tuesday, but junior cornerback Zabien Brown is already seeing impressive qualities from several of his younger teammates.

Brown came to the Crimson Tide as a 5-star prospect in the Class of 2024. It didn't take the Californian long to carve out a role and now he's entering his third season as an Alabama starter. Brown, now a veteran, takes on a new role this season as he's tasked with helping highly-touted freshmen prospects in the Class of 2026 assimlate to college football.

"My roommates in the dorm are Jireh [Edwards] and Jorden [Edmonds]," Brown said. "So those guys, they work hard, they leave early, being around them, they move right."

Edwards and Edmonds are the highest rated defensive back recruits in Alabama's incoming freshman class and each have expectations of contributing early. Brown complimented the pair's work ethic and physicality as they've eached embraced the strength and conditioning program early.

"He [Jireh Edwards] moves amazing to me," Brown said. "I think all the freshmen, they move around good. They put on size, speed. I think everybody's progressing at a good time."

Brown elaborated on the pair, saying they've both been locked into getting better since they arrived in Tuscaloosa. The junior said that mindset helps keep the defensive back room's energy high as they foster a healthy competition in the group.

"Just mentally, we're all on the same page. We go chill, talk, stuff like that. It's nice having guys like that in the building."

The junior said they biggest area he's tried to help Edwards and Edmonds is in time management as the jump from high school to college can be a challenge.

"I think just focus, dedication, maximizing the hours and time in the day is kind of the little light I've shed on them," Brown said.

While Brown is the veteran of the group, he admitted there's still things he's learning from the newcommers.

"Oh, for sure," Brown said. "I'll ask Jorden about a rep he had or something like that. If you're humble, you should be able to take in information from everybody, anybody. It might just be like somebody's press rep, just the way they get hands on somebody, or just a certain movement, ask them about that. What they saw to make them do that and stuff like that, being able to pick up tools from other people to add to my game."

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