Alabama finished 16th at the SEC Women’s Golf Championships, carding a three-round total of 31-over par 888 in Belleair, Fla. at Pelican Golf Club.

The Crimson Tide, ranked No. 56 in NCAA Division I entering the postseason, opened with a 296 and followed with rounds of 295 and 297 to close the tournament.

Natachanok Tunwannarux led Alabama for the seventh time this season, placing 44th individually at 7-over par 217. She highlighted her week with a second-round 69.

Senior teammates Ryan Fynn and Mattison Frick each tied for 65th at 12-over par 222. Harriet Lockley, who competed in the opening two rounds before being subbed out of the final round, finished 79th at 14-over par 154. Freshman Amanda Gyllner placed 80th at 15-over par 155 in her first SEC Championship appearance, while Grace Crawford competed in the final two rounds and finished 81st at 22-over par 162.

The tournament comes during a transitional period for the program. Head coach Mic Potter announced earlier this month he will retire following the 2025-26 season, concluding a 21-year run in Tuscaloosa and a 43-year Division I head coaching career. Potter, a two-time national coach of the year, led Alabama to its first NCAA championship in 2012 and helped elevate the program into a consistent postseason contender.

In Tampa today to watch @AlabamaWGolf compete in the @SEC Tournament. After leading our program for over two decades, this is the last @SEC tournament for Coach Potter after recently announcing his retirement following the season. We can’t thank him enough for all he has done for… pic.twitter.com/OKtkhkdyna — Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) April 19, 2026

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 Season Opener

138 days (Sept. 5 vs. East Carolina at Bryant-Denny Stadium)

Roll Call: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Paris Bradley, a 5-9 sophomore guard from Louisiana Tech, has committed to Alabama women's basketball via the transfer portal, according to On3 reporter Talia Goodman.

NEWS: Louisiana Tech transfer Paris Bradley has committed to Alabama.



The 5-9 sophomore averaged 14.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3 apg and 1.9 spg this season.



TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6704 pic.twitter.com/PwBExsLAhj — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 19, 2026

Alabama head coach Pauline Love announced Sunday that 6-foot-1 guard Brooke Coffey will join the Crimson Tide for the 2026–27 season after previous stops at Lindenwood and Illinois State.

Three former Alabama women's basketball players, Aaliyah Nye, Jessica Timmons and Sarah Ashlee Barker are set to begin WNBA training camp with the Toronto Tempo, Indiana Fever and Portland Fire, the program announced Monday.

Justin Thomas shot a 5-under 66 in the final round of the RBC Heritage, hitting 16 of 18 greens and gaining +4.94 strokes on approach to lead his performance.

Great out from a tough bunker lie by Justin Thomas on his knees 😳 pic.twitter.com/2k006bpJZY — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 17, 2026

Sunday's Alabama Crimson Tide Results:

Women’s golf at SEC Championships: 16th place at 31-over par 888 (296-295-297) in Belleair, Fla.

Baseball: Alabama 2, No. 4 Texas 1

Softball: Alabama 4, Kentucky 0

Monday's Alabama Crimson Tide Schedule:

No events.

This Date in Alabama Crimson Tide History:

April 20, 1985: Some 125 former players returned to Tuscaloosa to dress out and play the varsity in the annual Red-White game. The youngsters won 20-7 but the 30,000 in attendance were entertained by the stars of the past. Robin Parkhouse, the 1971 defensive captain, said he wished there had been one more quarter to play, a sentiment not expressed by many others on the losing side. A 52-yard pass from Scott Hunter to Tyrone King, a defensive back during his 1973-75 playing days, set up a 1-yard sneak by Hunter for the veterans' lone score. The veterans' team ranged in age from 23-67. — Bryant Museum

April 20, 1989: Brad Smelley was born in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

I'm going to continue to do this for as long as I feel like I can make a positive contribution and as long as I feel healthy enough to do it. And, you know, our noontime basketball team was undefeated again this year, so that's always an indicator to me that I can make it through another season.

Nick Saban at 2018 SEC Media Days on someday joining Steve Spurrier as the SEC’s only coaches at age 70. Incidentally, today is Spurrier’s birthday.

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