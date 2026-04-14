Alabama Star Jessica Timmons Selected in Third Round of WNBA Draft: Roll Call

Alabama women's basketball star Jessica Timmons will get a shot in the WNBA, as the Indiana Fever selected her No. 40 overall in Monday's draft.

Timmons was one of the best stories in women's college basketball this winter. After missing all of 2025 with a knee injury she suffered in the 2024 SEC Tournament, Timmons put up career numbers as a redshirt senior to lead Alabama to the NCAA Tournament, averaging 16.3 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Crimson Tide.

Timmons will have an uphill battle to earn a roster spot, as the Fever has a loaded guard room headlined by Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham. The team also selected guards in the first and second rounds, a seemingly head-scratching decision.

with the No. 40 pick in the @WNBA Draft, we have selected @AlabamaWBB guard Jessica Timmons 💫



welcome to Indiana, @jes1ballerr! pic.twitter.com/mJAluVUmvN — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 14, 2026

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Alabama baseball dropped in every poll after getting swept by Arkansas. The Crimson Tide would still be in line to host a regional as a top-16 team at the halfway point of SEC play.

It's a big week on the road for the Tide boys. #RollTide pic.twitter.com/ujrMUQiegA — Alabama Baseball (@AlabamaBSB) April 13, 2026

New Alabama women's basketball coach Pauline Love landed a commitment from Boston College transfer Amirah Anderson. The 5-11 guard averaged 7.9 ppg and 4.3 rpg as a freshman. She was a four-star recruit out of high school and will have three years of eligibility.

Happy to announce my commitment to the University of Alabama! Roll Tide 🐘❤️ @AlabamaWBB @risesportsmgmt pic.twitter.com/1FaTonm9t7 — Amirah Anderson (@amirahvanderson) April 13, 2026

Alabama golfer William Jennings hit his first career hole-in-one at Mossy Oak Collegiate on Monday on the par-three 11th hole. Jennings was named to the watch list for the Ben Hogan Award, given annually to the nation's best men's amateur golfer, after a dominant fall. He had a rough day outside the ace, and currently is in 42nd, but Alabama is in 4th as a team.

Hole-in-one alert 🚨



Williams Jennings aced the 201 yard par 3 11th hole at the Mossy Oak Collegiate using a 6 iron 🎯 pic.twitter.com/Zl2UeEkZu0 — Alabama Men's Golf (@AlabamaMGolf) April 14, 2026

Alabama Crimson Tide Monday results:

Men's golf: Currently in 4th place through 36 holes at Mossy Oak Collegiate.

Alabama Crimson Tide Tuesday schedule:

Baseball at UAB, Birmingham, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Softball at Samford, Homewood, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Men's golf at Mossy Oak Collegiate, West Point, Miss.

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener:

144 days

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

April 14, 1926: Harry Gilmer was born in nearby Birmingham. “[Harry Gilmer] was the greatest college passer I ever saw,” – legendary sportswriter Grantland Rice

April 14, 1956: Former left-handed pitcher Bobby Sprowl was born in Sandusky, Ohio.

April 14, 1971: Thomas Practice Field had a carnival atmosphere as the New York Jets entourage, led by head coach Weeb Ewbank, assistant coach Buddy Ryan, quarterback Joe Namath and linebacker Paul Crane visited the Crimson Tide workout. Namath was on hand to watch and throw a few passes, something he hadn’t done since injuring his wrist during the previous season. A couple of players who caught Coach Bear Bryant's eye were receiver David Bailey and offensive guard John Hannah.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"The best way to throw a pass is not a jump pass, and in my years of coaching I never taught the jump pass. But it worked for me. Sometimes we’d have younger people around practice, and if they saw me throw a jump pass they would try to do it. Coach Thomas would tell them to stop, to do it the correct way.



“I started throwing the jump pass when I played on the sand lots. At Woodlawn High School I kept doing it because I could start out on an end run and then turn it into a pass. If the receiver wasn’t open, I kept running.



“If you throw on the run, you’re usually running towards the sideline, and you’re going to throw at a right angle to that. So you need to get your body and your hips turned downfield. You either have to stop running to do it, or you jump. If you jump, you can turn your hips around. I just naturally did that.”

— Harry Gilmer in the book, “What It Means To Be Crimson Tide” by Kirk McNair

We'll leave you with this...

Ty Simpson on his fumble vs UTC and his impersonation of Nick Saban is hilarious



(@BarstoolGruden) pic.twitter.com/JQj4Ey94yw — Sam Holley (@samh0lley) April 14, 2026

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