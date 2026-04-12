Alabama Team Captains Cement Their Prints at Denny Chimes: Roll Call

Alabama is a place steeped in traditions with the slogan "Where Legends Are Made." One of the ways players cement their legend status is to literally cementing their hand and footprints into the concrete outside Denny Chimes on the campus of the University of Alabama during A-Day weekend.

It was Parker Brailsford, Tim Keenan III, Deontae Lawson and Ty Simpson's turn on Saturday as the Crimson Tide's 2025 team captains. It was actually Lawson's second time to do the honor as he was also a captain in 2024.

Etched in history 👏 pic.twitter.com/BFUFBqNb0B — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) April 11, 2026

All four players were crucial in the transition period between Nick Saban and Kalen DeBoer but are now heading off to the NFL with hopes to hear their names called some time during the 2026 NFL Draft.

The 2025 captains left their mark on Alabama in so many ways. It was an honor to celebrate them today!#RollTide | @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/c5DxiwWi9i — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) April 11, 2026

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Alabama women's basketball guard Jessica Timmons officially declares for the WBNA draft. Timmons started 35 games for Alabama last season, averaging 16.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in her stellar senior season.

New women's basketball coach Pauline Love was introduced to the crowd inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Justin Thomas had his best round so far of this Masters Tournament, shooting a one-under 71. He is tied for 39th at one-over par heading into the final round, 12 strokes off the lead.

Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday results:

Women's tennis: South Carolina 4, Alabama 2

Alabama Crimson Tide Sunday schedule:

Baseball vs. Arkansas, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 1 p.m., SEC Network+

Softball at Auburn, Auburn, Alabama, 1 p.m., SEC Network+

Men's tennis at Mississippi State, Starkville, Mississippi, 1 p.m., Watch

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener

146 days

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

April 12, 1981: Alabama linebacker E.J. Junior was the fifth-overall selection in the NFL draft by the Cardinals, behind George Rogers (Saints), Lawrence Taylor (Giants), Freeman McNeil (Jets), and Kenny Easley (Seahawks). Future Hall of Fame players selected later on were Ronnie Lott, Mike Singletary, Howie Long, Rickey Jackson and Russ Grimm.

April 12, 1991: Team captains from the 1990 Crimson Tide, quarterback Gary Hollingsworth, safety Efrum Thomas and kicker Philip Doyle, imprinted their hands and feet at Denny Chimes. — Bryant Museum

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"Age has nothing to do with it. You can be out of touch at any age." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this...

A legacy far greater than just wins on the field@UACoachMurphy #RollTide pic.twitter.com/KxLyczL9pA — Alabama Softball (@AlabamaSB) April 11, 2026

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