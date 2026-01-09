2026 Alabama Gymnastics Season Preview

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Ashley Johnston is entering her "senior season" as the Alabama gymnastics head coach at her alma mater. Of course, there is no such thing in coaching, but Johnston feels like she's gotten to grow up alongside the Crimson Tide's current senior class as both have spent four years in Tuscaloosa.

"We do always talk about how our senior class, we’re all seniors together as this is my fourth year now," Johnston said. "And our senior class, we’ve grown, we’ve tweaked the recipe. We’ve really had a variety of experiences over the last three years, now going into our fourth."

Alabama's 2025 season ended in the NCAA semifinals. The Crimson Tide is looking to make it back to the finals for the first time since 2017. The road to get back there starts Friday at Clemson.

"We have to treat every meet like we’re competing against our own standard as we want to be a final four team in the country," Johnston said. "That journey started in August. So this is just one more opportunity to practice being what we want to do this year.”

Schedule

The Alabama schedule features 11 opponents ranked in the preseason top-25, including the top-three teams (Oklahoma, LSU and Florida.) Week in and week out, the Crimson Tide will be competing against the best teams in the nation, which will prepare it for what it will face in postseason play.

Alabama will face the eight other SEC gymnastics teams at least once each in a dual meet format starting at Florida on Jan. 16 and wrapping up at home against Georgia on March 13. The Tide will travel to Norman to face defending national champion Oklahoma on Feb. 6. The first home meet is Jan. 23 against Missouri.

Clemson, Oregon State, North Carolina and Illinois make up the non-conference slate. Alabama will face North Carolina as part of a tri-meet with LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on March 1. Two days prior, the Tide will face LSU in a regular season dual meet.

There are two times this regular season where Alabama will compete on both Friday and Sunday of the same weekend. Johnston likes to do this to get the team prepared for the quick turnaround that happens between competitions during the NCAA postseason. The Tide will be well prepared for the gauntlet it could face in the postseason with the type of schedule it has in the regular season.

Roster

Alabama's available roster is comprised of one graduate (Jordyn Paradise), three seniors (Gabby Gladieux, Natalia Pawlak and Rachel Rybicki) three juniors (Chloe LaCoursiere, Gabby Ladanyi and Jamison Sears), four sophomores (Love Birt, Ryan Fuller, Kylee Kvamme and Paityn Walker) and five "trailblazer" freshmen (Jasmine Cawley, Noella Marshall, McKenzie Matters, Azaraya Ra-Akbar and Derin Tanriyasukur.) Corinne Bunagan and Karis German will miss the entire season with injuries.

"These freshmen are trailblazers," Walker said. "They’re like veterans, and I’m so proud of them and how they have come out of their shell."

Paradise is returning from an injury that kept her out all of last season and will bring a veteran presence to the vault and uneven bars lineup. Birt also returns from injury and will make her Crimson Tide debut this season. The other sophomores are all coming off strong freshmen seasons and will look to continue making an impact for the Crimson Tide in 2026.

LaCoursiere, Cawley and Ra-Akbar are all names to watch for the all-around competition alongside Gladieux of course. Gladieux has been a steady contributor on all four events since her freshmen campaign. The senior has stepped into an even bigger leadership role heading into her final year.

"I think what I’m most excited about for Gabby is not just how she’s leading herself, but how she is leading others," Johnston said. "I’ve been really excited to see how she has really broken through her own struggles and things that she has been trying to break down the walls of trying to be perfect all the time. I think learning how to be authentically herself, and by being authentically herself, she has really been an incredible role model for the rest of our team. So how that plays out on competition night is not just her worried about her own performances but her really looking around, leaning in and helping to bring in others— learning what it’s like to compete in a really fierce way. She is a fierce competitor, but I think she’s really grown to be able to look around and meet the needs of her teammates, and that’s what being a great team leader is all about.”

Outlook

Over and over this offseason, Johnston has emphasized that there will a lot of new routines in Alabama's lineups from both new faces and returners. The Crimson Tide is ranked No. 8 in the preseason coaches poll and has a great mix of fresh talent and experienced depth.

It isn't finals or bust for Alabama this season. Johnston has been building the program in a steady direction, but a Final Four appearance would go a long way. The SEC is always a challenge, now more than ever with parity from top to bottom. Johnston doesn't want her team to be average, but she wants them to compete their average week after week to have ultimate success.

"I think this team has worked relentlessly to make sure they’re capitalizing on every half tenth, every possible way that they can increase their scoring potential," she said. "This team’s talented. They’re excited. They’ve worked so incredibly hard, and I’m just excited for each of their stories to break through in their own unique and special way."

Friday night

Alabama will open the season at Clemson on Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. The Tigers are relatively new on the college gymnastics scene, only having a program since 2024. Clemson did not score higher than a 196.575 all of last season, but the Tigers are under new direction with first-year co-head coaches Justin Howell and Elisabeth Crandall-Howell.

This will be the first meeting between the two programs. Clemson traveled to Tuscaloosa last year for NCAA regionals, but the Tigers were not in the same session as Alabama and finished fourth in their session. The Tide should be the higher-scoring team on Friday night, but Johnston is more focused on learning how ready her team is.

"Clemson is going to be a great kind of litmus test for that," Johnston said. "While they’re not an SEC competitor, their environment certainly is similar to what an SEC environment is going to look like. It’s going to be a sold-out crowd. I know they sold out tickets early when this meet was announced, so I think it’s going to be a really energetic, exciting environment.

"We’re going to be able to see how quickly our athletes are going to be able to adapt to the different feelings that they’re going to have. They’re going to be a little nervous, they’re gonna be a little stressed, they’re gonna want to be perfect…I’m most interested in seeing how they’re going to handle it, but at the same time, I trust that they’re going to handle it well. This team has worked really hard on handling hard moments where I think that’s our superpower. I think our strength as a team is that we’re able to step into the hardest moments and trust and know that we can get it done.”

