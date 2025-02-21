A-Day Alterations and a Social Media Curse on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we dive into proposed changes for the College Football Playoff, a new approach to the spring game, Alabama's matchup with Kentucky over the weekend and an Alabama fan that may have cursed the Crimson Tide.
The program begins with a meeting between the SEC and Big 10 officials in New Orleans to discuss the future of the College Football Playoff. What were their goals? Will anything change for the upcoming season? What concessions will the two leagues make in order to get their way in terms of postseason formatting?
The show moves on into another football topic as the fate of the spring game up for debate. Texas and Nebraska have cancelled their spring games, citing fear of tampering and a need for rest. What is the spring game for? Will Alabama keep A-Day on the calendar? We propose a few ways to alter the event to both serve the fan and the football program.
Lastly the show dives into Alabama's matchup with Kentucky as the Crimson Tide looks to avoid a three-game losing streak. What needs to happen in Coleman Coliseum to get back on track? Is it as simple as a fan paying up his bet as he made a ridiculous offer on social media.
