A Ty Simpson Apology and a Look at Vanderbilt on The Joe Gaither Show
Mason Woods opens a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with an apology to Ty Simpson before the pair get into wrapping up the Georgia game and setting the table for this week's Vanderbilt matchup. The duo discusses Simpson's NFL future and ways Ryan Grubb mitigates Alabama's struggles running the football before talking about the Vanderbilt Commodores' season so far.
Ryan Grubb's Offensive Creativity: Things I Noticed in the Crimson Tide's Win Over Georgia
The program allows Woods the space to apologize for his offseason take that Simpson would struggle as Alabama's starting quarterback. We then wrap up the Georgia game by talking about Kane Wommack's defense and its ability to stop the run. Does Domani Jackson have some issues with physicality?
We transition from the Georgia game into the Vanderbilt matchup by highlighting the competition the Commodores have faced thus far. Does the South Carolina victory mean the Black and Gold can come into Tuscaloosa and pull off a win for the second straight year over Alabama?
The show discusses last year's Vanderbilt game and looks back at things that went wrong as we set up the week ahead.
Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.