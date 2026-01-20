Aiden Sherrell, Will Anderson Jr. Headline Crimson Tide Athletes of the Week

Alabama basketball righted the ship this week with wins over Mississippi State and Oklahoma following a 0-2 showing the week before. Nate Oats' roster is heavily represented in this week's awards, with some acknowledgements also going out to the smaller sports. The NFL Playoffs gave us an all-time great performance by a Crimson Tide alum, while this week marks the triumphant return of the prestigious "Glue Guy of the Week" award. Here are the Crimson Tide Athletes of the Week for the week of Jan. 12 - 18, 2026:

Freshman of the Week: Amari Allen

Allen averaged 12.5 points and 10.5 rebounds over Alabama's two wins last week against Mississippi State and Oklahoma, resulting in him earning his third SEC Freshman of the Week award on Monday. Allen is leading the Crimson Tide with 7.8 rebounds per game, which ranks fifth in the SEC. The Green Bay, Wisc. native posted his fourth double-double against the Bulldogs with a 13-point, 13-rebound performance. As big man depth continues to be an issue for a very injured Alabama team, Allen's ability to slide into the power forward spot and fight for boards has been a lifesaver for the team as of late.

Amari Allen in conference play so far:



14.4 PPG (+2.7 more than his season average)

42.1% from deep on 3.8 attempts per game

9.2 Rebounds Per Game

2.2 Stocks Per Game

3.4 APG : 1.6 TOPG — Stephen Gillaspie (@StephenGHoops) January 19, 2026

College Athlete of the Week: Aiden Sherrell

Sherrell has been arguably the Crimson Tide's most valuable player throughout the start of SEC play, for many of the same reasons that Allen has been such a revelation. With Taylor Bol Bowen and Keitenn Bristow struggling with injuries and consistency, and Noah Williamson playing no more than 15 minutes most games, the full impetus has fallen on Sherrell to produce in the paint. The former four-star recruit is living up to the task, exceeding expectations on both ends of the floor.

Sherrell opened the week by scoring 22 points with five rebounds and three blocks against Mississippi State, and followed it up with the best performance of his career, with 21 points on 8-12 shooting and nine rebounds against Oklahoma on Saturday. Sherrell had just one career 20-point performance entering the week, in December against Kennesaw State.

Sherrell is averaging 10.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game on the year. As much as Alabama would benefit from more explosive offensive performances from the sophomore, his primary value comes on the defensive end, where he is tied for ninth in the country and second in the SEC with 2.6 blocks per game.

Big Fella has been on 🔥



Back-2-Back games scoring 20 points for Aiden Sherrell 🪣 pic.twitter.com/DxkWcrhXR6 — Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) January 18, 2026

Honorable Mention: Patrick Daves

The recognition could be given to the men's track and field team as a whole, which dominated at the Indiana Invitational in Bloomington this past weekend. Hamdani Benahmed won the 3000-meter while the team of Alexander Osayemi, David Thid, Alpha Balde, and Mouatez Sikiou set a facility record to win the 4x400-meter relay, posting a time that ranks ninth in the country nationally this season.

But it was Daves who stole the show, dominating in the heptathlon. He ended up posting the fifth-highest heptathlon score in Alabama history, headlined by elite showings in the high jump, pole vault, and hurdles. The senior from Fairhope, Ala. finished 10th in the SEC Tournament in the heptathlon last spring, and certainly appears primed to improve on that showing in a couple of months.

All the things… including the hep title! 🏆#RollTide pic.twitter.com/uwnvM4x70q — Alabama Track & Field (@AlabamaTrack) January 18, 2026

Pro Athlete of the Week: Will Anderson Jr.

Anderson's third NFL season came to an end on Sunday with the Texans' 28-16 Divisional Round loss to the New England Patriots, but the 2022 Bednarik Award winner became just the fourth player to ever record three sacks and two forced fumbles in a playoff game. His Pro Football Focus pass rushing grade of 93.9 ranks second in playoff history behind only Von Miller's legendary Super Bowl 50 performance. Anderson also forced a fumble a week before against the Chargers, meaning in two playoff games he matched his regular season total of three forced fumbles.

The cornerstone of one of the league's best defenses, Anderson is eligible for a contract extension this offseason that would make him one of the highest-paid defensive linemen in league history. Following the loss, the 2025 First Team All-Pro selection stated that he hopes to stay with Houston for his entire career.

Will Anderson JR's playoffs were special. Elite player pic.twitter.com/H9eoCxPdK9 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 19, 2026

Clutch Athlete of the Week: None

Alabama basketball did what it needed to do to secure the win over Oklahoma, but it was not pretty. Houston Mallette drained a go-ahead three-pointer with two minutes to play, but then missed a free throw a minute later that kept the Sooners in the game. Labaron Philon committed a delayed foul with Alabama up by three against Oklahoma's Xzayvier Brown, giving the Sooners three free throws in the final seconds and a chance to tie the game. Allen also missed a free throw, and Oklahoma nearly won the game on a buzzer-beater as a result.

The women's team, meanwhile, played in two close games and lost them both, 58-54 to Auburn and then 70-59 to Tennessee in a game where the Crimson Tide got outscored 17-5 in the final seven minutes. Track's dominance was not necessarily clutch in any way, nor were the blowouts from men's and women's tennis against mid-major opponents. There are simply slim pickings here this week.

Glue Guy of the Week: MJ Chirgwin

This marks Chirgwin's second time receiving this award. The first came after the then-walk-on caught his first career touchdown from Keelon Russell against Louisiana-Monroe in September. It seems as though this column is not the only one that recognizes the glue that Chirgwin provides. The sentiment is echoed by the Alabama coaching staff, who invited Chirgwin, previously in the transfer portal, to rejoin the team, this time as a scholarship player.

In a world where many are questioning if walk-ons can continue to exist in today's college game, it is very refreshing to see a story like this. The fan-favorite Chirgwin returns, and also serves as an inspiring story for other walk-ons in the program hoping to one day earn a scholarship as well.

Excited to be returning to Bama on a scholarship for my final year! pic.twitter.com/dfD47czjKi — MJ Chirgwin (@ChirgwinMj) January 17, 2026

Honorable Mention: Big Al

Big Al was in Orlando over the weekend competing for a mascot national championship. It did not go according to plan for the elephant, who landed at seventh in what has to be a disappointing finish simply by virtue of placing behind Tennessee and Auburn. Still, a respectable showing, placing ahead of Penn State, Oklahoma, and Texas. Unsure of how or why Western Kentucky's Big Red did not win the competition...