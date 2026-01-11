Views From Alabama Basketball's Nail-Biting Loss to Texas: Photo Gallery
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 13 Alabama men's basketball was upset by Texas 92-88 at home on Saturday night. The loss slides the Crimson Tide's record down to 11-6, including a 1-2 start to SEC play.
"I've got to look in the mirror and look at what I'm doing, to not get a winning effort out of these guys because they just out-toughed us, particularly in the second half." Alabama head coach Nate Oats said after the game.
"It starts with effort, a competitive edge. Guys just don't want to lose, so they'll give you everything that they've got. Guys are apparently too comfortable losing right now because they're not giving us everything they've got on that end of the floor. So I think it starts with guys that just refuse to lose, and then from there it goes to guys in the moment having some personal pride in stopping their man.
"I don't know how many losses it's going to take until it bothers them, but it's bothering me. It bothers the coaching staff, and as soon as it starts bothering the players enough, I'm sure they'll change. Because it bothered Texas. Texas lost two in a row to start, started 0-2, and that team looked a lot different than the team that played in Tennessee. So it obviously bothered them enough to change. So hopefully it bothers our guys enough that they'll invest enough on the defensive end of the floor.
"Not enough attention to detail. It's difficult to because some of our better offensive players are the guys that just aren't giving us the effort we need on the defensive end, and obviously, you need both sides of the ball to win. I do think we've got some guys that care enough about winning on the defensive end, but they also have to score the ball on offense too."
Take a look at some of BamaCentral's best shots from the game:
1. Nate Oats Gets Animated
2. Taylor Bol Bowen Gets His First Double-Double
3. Noah Williamson Shoots a Free Throw
4. Aden Holloway Takes the Court
5. Labaron Philon Jr. Shoots a Contested Shot
6. Amari Allen Hypes Himself Up
7. Taylor Bol Bowen Celebrates His Buzzer Beater
8. Aden Holloway Stays Locked in on Defense
9. Labaron Philon Jr. Celebrates a Play
10. Aiden Sherrell Blocks a Shot
11. Taylor Bol Bowen Moves Up the Court
12. Aden Holloway Shoots a Free Throw
13. Labaron Philon Jr. Inbounds the Ball
14. Aiden Sherrell Enters the Court
15. Nate Oats Hypes Up Taylor Bol Bowen
16. Aden Holloway Celebrates a Play
17. London Jemison Shoots a Contested Layup
18. Labaron Philon Jr. Sinks a Three in Front of the Student Section
19. London Jemison Celebrates a Play
20. Aden Holloway Fights Through a Defender
21. The Starting Five Prepare for the Game
Sarah Munzenmaier is an architectural engineering major at Alabama, but has been doing photography since freshman year of high school. She previously worked for the Crimson White and is originally from Raleigh, N.C. "I love sports photography, and watching any and all sports. Something fun about me is that I love all North Carolina pro teams, but my favorite team out of NC is the Carolina Hurricanes."