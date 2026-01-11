Views From Alabama Basketball's Nail-Biting Loss to Texas: Photo Gallery

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 13 Alabama men's basketball was upset by Texas 92-88 at home on Saturday night. The loss slides the Crimson Tide's record down to 11-6, including a 1-2 start to SEC play.

"I've got to look in the mirror and look at what I'm doing, to not get a winning effort out of these guys because they just out-toughed us, particularly in the second half." Alabama head coach Nate Oats said after the game.

"It starts with effort, a competitive edge. Guys just don't want to lose, so they'll give you everything that they've got. Guys are apparently too comfortable losing right now because they're not giving us everything they've got on that end of the floor. So I think it starts with guys that just refuse to lose, and then from there it goes to guys in the moment having some personal pride in stopping their man.

"I don't know how many losses it's going to take until it bothers them, but it's bothering me. It bothers the coaching staff, and as soon as it starts bothering the players enough, I'm sure they'll change. Because it bothered Texas. Texas lost two in a row to start, started 0-2, and that team looked a lot different than the team that played in Tennessee. So it obviously bothered them enough to change. So hopefully it bothers our guys enough that they'll invest enough on the defensive end of the floor.

"Not enough attention to detail. It's difficult to because some of our better offensive players are the guys that just aren't giving us the effort we need on the defensive end, and obviously, you need both sides of the ball to win. I do think we've got some guys that care enough about winning on the defensive end, but they also have to score the ball on offense too."

Take a look at some of BamaCentral's best shots from the game:

1. Nate Oats Gets Animated

Alabama head coach Nate Oats gets animated after a no-foul call in the second half of the game against Texas on Jan. 10, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

2. Taylor Bol Bowen Gets His First Double-Double

Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen fights for the rebound in the second half against Texas on Jan. 10, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

3. Noah Williamson Shoots a Free Throw

Alabama center Noah Williamson shoots a free throw in the second half of the game against Texas on Jan. 10, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

4. Aden Holloway Takes the Court

Alabama guard Aden Holloway runs out before the game against Texas on Jan. 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

5. Labaron Philon Jr. Shoots a Contested Shot

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr shoots a contested shot against Texas in the second half on Jan. 10, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

6. Amari Allen Hypes Himself Up

Alabama forward Amari Allen celebrates as he goes into the huddle in the second half of the game against Texas on Jan. 10, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

7. Taylor Bol Bowen Celebrates His Buzzer Beater

Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen celebrates his buzzer-beating three-pointer in the first half of the game against Texas on Jan. 10, 2025.` | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

8. Aden Holloway Stays Locked in on Defense

Alabama guard Aden Holloway keeps his eyes on the offense in the second half of the game against Texas on Jan. 10, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

9. Labaron Philon Jr. Celebrates a Play

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr celebrates a play in the second half of the game against Texas on Jan. 10, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

10. Aiden Sherrell Blocks a Shot

Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell blocks a shot in the second half of the game against Texas on Jan. 10, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

11. Taylor Bol Bowen Moves Up the Court

Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen travels up the court in the second half of the game against Texas on Jan. 10, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

12. Aden Holloway Shoots a Free Throw

Alabama guard Aden Holloway shoots a free throw against Texas in the first half on Jan. 10, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

13. Labaron Philon Jr. Inbounds the Ball

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr inbounds the ball in the first half of the game against Texas on Jan. 10, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

14. Aiden Sherrell Enters the Court

Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell walks out before the game against Texas on Jan. 10, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

15. Nate Oats Hypes Up Taylor Bol Bowen

Alabama head coach Nate Oats hypes up forward Taylor Bol Bowen after taking a foul in the second half of the game against Texas on Jan. 10, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

16. Aden Holloway Celebrates a Play

Alabama guard Aden Holloway celebrates a play in the second half of the game against Texas on Jan. 10, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

17. London Jemison Shoots a Contested Layup

Alabama forward London Jemison shoots a lay-up in the second half of the game against Texas on Jan. 10, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

18. Labaron Philon Jr. Sinks a Three in Front of the Student Section

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr shoots a three in the first half of the game against Texas on Jan. 10, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

19. London Jemison Celebrates a Play

Alabama forward London Jemison celebrates a play in the second half of the game against Texas on Jan. 10, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

20. Aden Holloway Fights Through a Defender

Alabama guard Aden Holloway dribbles through a defender in the second half of the game against Texas on Jan. 10, 2024. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

21. The Starting Five Prepare for the Game