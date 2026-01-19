Alabama Basketball Freshman Wins Third SEC Weekly Honor

Alabama men's basketball had multiple players stand out during the this past week's comeback victories over Mississippi State and Oklahoma, but Amari Allen shined among the rest of the conference.

The forward was recognized as the SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday. It's the third time that he's taken home the honor this season.

Allen averaged 12.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals over the course of these two road games. More specifically, here's a look at his individual numbers from each contest:

Mississippi State: 13 points on 4 of 10 from the field, including 2 of 6 from deep, 13 rebounds, including two offensive and four assists in 29 minutes

Oklahoma: 12 points on 3 of 7 from the field, including 1 of 3 from deep, eight rebounds, including one offensive, two assists and three steals in 35 minutes

Allen, who is now up to four double-doubles this season, is the first UA freshman to grab 10 or more rebounds in multiple games since Noah Clowney and Brandon Miller during the 2022-23 season.

Alabama superstar sophomor guard Labaron Philon Jr. won the SEC Freshman of the Week award three times last season, and still with a few weeks remaining, Allen has matched that.

After nine weeks into the regular season, Alabama men's basketball entered its matchups against Vanderbilt and Texas as the No. 13 team in the AP Top 25 and the No. 12 team in the Coaches Poll.

The Crimson Tide started 1-0 in SEC play following an 89-74 home win over Kentucky on Jan. 3, but that momentum did not carry over this past week. Alabama lost to then-No. 11 Vanderbilt 96-90 on the road on Jan. 7, and the Tide followed it with a 92-88 upset loss to unranked Texas in Coleman Coliseum this past Saturday night.

These comeback victories moved Alabama up to No. 17 in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll on Monday.

Alabama (13-5, 3-2 SEC) now turns the page to its next matchup at home against Tennessee (12-6, 2-3 SEC) on Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Alabama Players with SEC Weekly Honors:

Week 1: Labaron Philon Jr. — Player of the Week

Week 3: Labaron Philon Jr. — Player of the Week; Amari Allen — Freshman of the Week

Week 4: Amari Allen — Co-Freshman of the Week

Week 5: Labaron Philon Jr. — Player of the Week

Week 10: Amari Allen — Freshman of the Week

Read More: