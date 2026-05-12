Alabama Adds a Linebacker and Amari Allen Comes Up Short on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up the Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we break down Alabama's latest addition to the football recruiting Class of 2027 and the two Alabama players measurements at the NBA Combine.

The program opens up by discussing the Crimson Tide adding Class of 2027 4-star linebacker Kenneth Simon II on Monday. We chat about what Simon looks like at Brentwood Academy as an outside linebacker and how his skillset translates as a Wolf in Alabama's defensive system. The conversation progresses to a larger thought on the class as it currently stands and how it may shape up when it's finally finished.

The show takes a pivot into the measurement portion of the NBA Combine and discusses Labaron Philon's potential as a professional player and Amari Allen's height being three inches shorter than expected. How does Allen's height impact his professional outlook? Did he have an oppotunity to show the skills a 6-foot-5 player needs to show at Alabama as a freshman?

The conversation concludes by teasing the rest of the week's conversations as we plan to have Hunter De Siver join on Wednesday to chat about Allen and Alabama football. We plan to have Katie Windham join on Thursday to talk about the NCAA Softball Regional round.

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