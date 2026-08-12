What Needs to Happen During Alabama's First Fall Scrimmage? Just a Minute

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's beat writers. Multiple times per week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral basketball and football writer Hunter De Siver discusses three key topics surrounding Alabama football's first fall scrimmage.

Alabama football is set to play its first scrimmage of the fall in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Thursday.

The Crimson Tide went in full pads on the practice field for the first time on Tuesday, and that'll be the same during the scrimmage, which will likely be around 100 plays. This is one of two fall scrimmages, with the latter set for Aug. 20.

There are plenty of crucial dilemmas that head coach Kalen DeBoer and company must resolve by the end of the second scrimmage, but the first scrimmage also has some key factors on the line. Here are three of them.

Get a Better Understanding of the Quarterback Battle

Alabama's quarterback battle between senior Austin Mack and sophomore Keelon Russell has been among the top storylines in all of college football this offseason. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb stressed in the spring that the competition is "pretty even," and he reassured that was the case on Monday. Additionally, DeBoer has previously said that a two-QB system is out of the question.

Unlike last year with Ty Simpson, it's all but certain that a starting quarterback won't be named after the first scrimmage. There could be a bit of separation on Thursday, but that doesn't mean the better performer in the scrimmage will automatically become the starter.

That said, DeBoer, Grubb and quarterbacks coach Brian Ellis should be able to get a better understanding of the position battle due to a variety of in-game situations coming out. They'll keep an eye on who has a better command of the huddle, gets plays out more quickly and confidently and who's more accurate under pressure.

Find Separation in Offensive Line Competitions

While it could be difficult to find separation in the quarterbacks, the offensive line competitions will be on full display against a very talented Crimson Tide pass-rush. The front five seems to have three starting spots locked up between left tackle Jackson Lloyd, center Racin Delgatty and right guard Michael Carroll, but there are battles with numerous candidates for the left guard and right tackle jobs.

Left guard is between junior Will Sanders and sophomore Mal Waldrep Jr. Additionally, the right tackle spot is up for grabs between transfers Jayvin James (Mississippi State) and Nick Brooks (Texas). All four of these players will likely move between first and second team reps, as their respective performances should give a better idea of new offensive line coach Adrian Klemm's best five.

Confirm the Permanent Green Dot Wearer

All signs point to Virginia Tech transfer Caleb Woodson donning the green dot — the player-to-coach helmet communication system during games — but Thursday should officially set that in stone. Woodson registered 58 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, in just nine games with the Hokies in 2025 and is expected to lead a young group of Alabama linebackers.

DeBoer said in the spring that Woodson is a "captain-type guy," which is very encouraging. However, he's replacing former Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson, who not only was a pivotal reason for the Tide's success, but he was also a two-time captain. Woodson has big shoes to fill in defensive coordinator Kane Wommack's unit, and a solid performance with the green dot on Thursday should have him wearing it throughout the season.

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