Alabama Earns Commitment from 2027 Four-Star Linebacker

Alabama football has landed its first linebacker in the class of 2027.

Four-star prospect Kenneth Simon II committed to the Crimson Tide on Monday afternoon, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Kevin Simon, Kenneth's father, spent one year in the NFL as a linebacker for the Washington then-Redskins. The seventh-round pick from the 2006 NFL Draft spent his collegiate career at Tennessee, where he was a two-time All-SEC selection. In other words, the Simons have now entered into a house divided scenario.

Kenneth Simon is the seventh member of Alabama's recruiting class, as he joins quarterbacks Elijah Haven and Trent Seaborn, tight ends Colt Lumpris and Oakley Keegan and defensive linemen AJ Pauley and Stevan Thornton III.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder from Brentwood High School in Tennessee is ranked as the No. 133 player nationally, the No. 7 linebacker and the No. 6 prospect of his home state, per 247 Sports. Simon chose the Crimson Tide over fellow SEC finalists Georgia, Tennessee and Ole Miss. He also received offers from Auburn, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and more.

Simon first received an offer from Alabama on Sept. 3, 2025, a couple of days before the Crimson Tide defeated ULM 73-0. He's taken three unofficial visits to Tuscaloosa, including the A-Day spring scrimmage. He was also in attendance for Junior Day on Jan. 31 and will be making an official visit once again on May 29, per 247 Sports.

This news comes 117 days before Alabama kicks off the 2026 season at home against East Carolina.

The Crimson Tide finished its second year under head coach Kalen DeBoer 11-4, with the final loss coming in the College Football Playoff against Indiana at the Rose Bowl. UA was the No. 9 team entering that game and at that same spot in the final AP Top 25 following the Hoosiers' National Championship victory over Miami.

Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class

Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class

3-star - Quarterback - Charles Scott Jr. - Richmond, Va.

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