Alabama and LSU Rivalry, Crimson Tide Hoops and More on The All Things Bama Podcast
On this week's episode of the "All Things Bama Podcast," host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither cover a wide variety of Crimson Tide topics.
The pair opens the show by talking Alabama hoops and the team's early dominance through the first game. Alabama took down UNC Asheville on opening night 110-54 behind a 20 point performance from none other than Mark Sears.
Mason and Joe also get into what they hope to see from the Tide over its next two games, taking on some slightly stiffer competition. Alabama welcomes former Nate Oats assistant Bryan Hodgson Friday night as he is now the head coach for the Arkansas State Red Wolves.
Then on November 11, the Crimson Tide welcomes another familiar face back into Coleman Coliseum: Will Wade, who is now the head coach for the McNeese State Cowboys.
The duo then dives into the Alabama and LSU rivalry and reminisces on their favorite memories associated with the game before previewing how Alabama can win on Saturday night in a game that will have major College Football Playoff implications.
Finally, the pair discusses what could be an absolute nightmare scenario for the SEC's top brass, as the league has potentially set itself up for a 7-way tie at the end of the regular season. Listen in to find out how it may not be just as crazy as you think.
