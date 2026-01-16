Nate Oats Updates Three Alabama Injuries Ahead of Oklahoma Road Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 18 Alabama is set for Saturday's road game against Oklahoma, but the Crimson Tide isn't fully healthy.

Alabama handled Mississippi State 97-82 on Tuesday night, but the Crimson Tide only had eight scholarship players available. Freshmen Davion Hannah and Collins Onyejiaka have each been out for quite some time with medical conditions, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. missed the game due to a right leg injury and transfer forwards Taylor Bol Bowen (left hand) and Keitenn Bristow (leg) were both late scratches.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats gave an update on the injured group during Friday's press conference.

"Latrell's improving, he's doing some basketball workouts in practice today. Nothing really further on him. Keitenn's out indefinitely with a right ankle injury. Taylor attempted to practice today. His hand is, well, not as usual. But we'll see how he responds after practice today and we'll see what he's got.

"I think Taylor is still playing super hard when he's been in and he's dying to get back on the floor, because I think he feels confident and good about the way he's been playing hard. He'd be the next one we'd add back into the mix if he's able to go tomorrow."

Bol Bowen and Bristow were both wearing Alabama street clothes during the Crimson Tide's warmups in Humphrey Coliseum. Bol Bowen was wearing a brace on his wrist, while Bristow's sweatshirt and sweatpants hid any potential casts or braces.

Bol Bowen has only missed one game this season, as he was a late scratch before UTSA due to back spasms. The Florida State transfer addition has averaged 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, including 1.5 on the offensive glass, 0.6 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.4 blocks in 22.2 minutes per game.

Bristow had a boot on his right foot earlier in the season, as he missed now seven of the Crimson Tide's 16 contests. The Tarleton State transfer addition has averaged 3.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, including 1.5 on the offensive glass, 0.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks in 12.6 minutes per game.

Alabama is coming into Saturday's matchup following a road win over Mississippi State. Oats and company sit at 2-2 in SEC play, and a second consecutive win could spark some momentum. The Crimson Tide defeated the Sooners last season in the only meeting between the two programs, and it aims to do the same in Norman, Okla.

