Alabama Athletics Completes Perfect Home Weekend of Competition: Roll Call, February 3, 2025
Four different Alabama athletic teams played six total games on the UA campus this weekend, and the Crimson Tide went 6-0 in those events.
Men's tennis bookended the weekend with a win over Tulsa on Friday and wins over Middle Tennessee and Alabama A&M on Sunday. The No. 4-ranked men's basketball team had a dominant 90-69 victory over Georgia inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday, while the No. 22 women's basketball team took care of the Bulldogs in a bounce-back win on Sunday. And the women's tennis team beat Tulane on Sunday.
After a busy weekend, there won't be another sporting event on Alabama's campus until gymnastics hosts LSU on Friday back in Coleman Coliseum.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
No events scheduled
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's tennis: Alabama 4, Middle Tennessee 2
- Women's basketball: Alabama 72, Georgia 57
- Men's tennis: Alabama 4, Alabama A&M 0
Did You Notice?
- Alabama softball infield signee Gerritt Griggs was named the state of Alabama's first Miss Flag Football, and got to play quarterback for the NFC team Pro Bowl Games Rising Stars Flag Football Game on Sunday. She led her team to a 28-0 victory. You can watch one of her highlights down below.
- Alabama football was well represented in the Pro Bowl with nine former Crimson Tide stars playing in Orlando.
- Filip Planinsek and Matic Kriznik missed the Crimson Tide's home matches against Tulsa, Middle Tennessee and Alabama A&M to compete in the Davis Cup representing their home country of Slovenia. They will advance after a 4-0 win over Indonesia.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener
208 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
February 3,1942: Holt Rast, who was on target to receive his degree in civil engineering in May and be commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army, was selected to play in the College All-Star game featuring the top college players vs. the NFL Champion Chicago Bears. The game was played August 28 in Chicago and attracted 101,103 fans to Soldier Field. — Bryant Museum
February 3, 2013: Despite being a rookie, Courtney Upshaw started Super Bowl XLVII. He had five tackles and forced a fumble in the Baltimore Ravens’ 34-31 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Be aware of 'yes' men. Generally, they are losers. Surround yourself with winners. Never forget—people win."— Paul W. “Bear” Bryant