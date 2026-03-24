What New Position Coach Richard Owens has Taught Alabama Tight Ends

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama's offensive staff made a few changes in the offseason, including the promotion of Bryan Ellis to quarterbacks coach after Nick Sheridan left for Michigan State. This opened up the tight ends coach job, and Kalen DeBoer hired former NFL tight end Richard Owens for the position.

Owens has spent over 15 years coaching at the collegiate level as a tight end or offensive line coach, but prior to that, he played six seasons in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings, St. Louis Rams and New York Jets. His personal playing experience and coaching stops working with tight ends and offensive line is providing a lot of value for the Crimson Tide's current crop of tight ends.

Sep 17, 2006; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA: Minnesota Vikings tight end (45) Richard Owens celebrates his 16-yard touchdown reception on a fake field goal play against the Carolina Panthers defensive end (90) Julius Pepper and safety (36) Shaun Williams in the fourth quarter at the Metrodome. Mandatory credit: Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn Imagn Images Copyright © Bruce Kluckhohn. | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

"He’s a great coach," Alabama sophomore tight end Kaleb Edwards said after Tuesday's practice. "Played six years in the NFL as a tight end. It’s good learning every day from him. He’s critiquing, making me better every day.”

Prior to his role at Alabama the last two seasons, Ellis had mainly worked with quarterbacks at his previous stops. Because of that, he had a different lens he approached working with the tight ends than Owens does.

"I think just Coach Ellis was definitely quarterback-minded, and so I learned a little bit of quarterback and how they see stuff," Edwards explained. "And I’m learning even more from Coach Owens about tight ends, run-blocking, everything like that.”

Running the ball better in 2026 is a point of emphasis for the entire Alabama offense, and the tight ends play a role in that. Edwards said Owens is really helpful when it comes to teaching the tight ends blocking with technique, calls and footwork.

Alabama's tight end room currently consists of redshirt senior Danny Lewis Jr., who has dealt with a lot of injuries throughout his career, redshirt sophomores Jay Lindsey, Jack Sammarco, Jaxon Shuttlesworth (Jacksonville State transfer), Josh Ford (Oklahoma State transfer), sophomores Edwards and Marshall Pritchett and true freshman Mack Sutter.

Edwards arrived at Alabama last summer and ended up having a much bigger role as a true freshman then he expected. He ended up playing in all 15 games with six starts, finishing the year with 11 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown. As now one of the more experience players in the room, he could play an even bigger role in 2026.

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