Alabama Athletics Releases 2024-25 List of Level 3 NCAA Violations
The Alabama athletics department released its yearly report of Level 3 NCAA violations on Thursday. Five teams combined for six different minor violations; the Crimson Tide baseball program had two infractions listed in the report.
Men's tennis, gymnastics, women's soccer and women's rowing were the other athletic teams included. The self-reported violations span the period between July 1 of last year and June 30, 2025.
Regarding the baseball program, the two cited issues were reported in August 2024 and January 2025, respectively. The first was a press release surrounding players taken in the MLB Draft, which had the name of an unsigned recruit in it. In the second, a recruit charged high-speed internet to his room as part of an official visit.
The latter incident resulted in the prospective student-athlete being declared ineligible until such a time as he repaid the value of the high-speed internet to charity. The men's tennis team had the violation with the most corrective actions taken: After a coach purchased a koozie during a recruit's official visit, a number of steps followed.
Rules education was provided to the staff (this was also the case with all the other violations in the report). The coach received a letter of admonishment, the prospective student-athlete was deemed ineligible until he repaid the value of the koozie to charity and the university was restricted to one off-campus contact per academic year with the athlete.
The women's soccer and women's rowing team both failed to give the required number of days off over the course of the 2024-25 year. Extra off days for the 2025-26 academic year are to be added for affected students in response.
A gymnastics recruit told the staff of her commitment during a camp, according to a violation with a Feb. 11 reporting date attached. The program is required to count that as one of its allowed contact opportunities with her, in addition to the aforementioned rules education.