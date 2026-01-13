Alabama Women's Basketball Defeats Missouri in SEC Road Game: Roll Call

The No. 21 Alabama women's basketball team (17-1, 3-1 SEC) won its third straight game at Missouri on Monday, 74-63. Senior guard Karly Weathers scored a career-high 23 points and combined with teammates Ta'Mia Scott and Jessica Timmons for 21 total rebounds.

"Gritty road win. Found a way to weather runs and foul trouble with solid ball control and points in the paint," head coach Kristy Curry said in a press release. "Karly Weathers' leadership and toughness was on incredible display. She’s one of the best leaders I’ve ever seen when it gets hard. Really special!"

The Tigers fell to 12-7 (0-4 SEC) with the home loss. The Crimson Tide will travel to Auburn on Thursday night (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network) before facing No. 20 Tennessee at home on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. CT, with the contest also scheduled for a national broadcast on the SEC Network.

Here's the Roll Call for Tuesday, January 13, 2026:

Tuesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:

Men's basketball: at Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., 8 p.m. CT Watch Listen

Monday's Crimson Tide Results:

Women's basketball: defeated Missouri 74-63 in Columbia, Mo.

SEC News:

Did You Notice?

In what could've been NFL legend Aaron Rodgers' final game, former Alabama football star Will Anderson Jr. got home for a strip-sack that led to a touchdown in the Houston Texans' 30-6 road playoff win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.

Will Anderson set it up with the sack.



Sheldon Rankins finished it with the recovery.



The Texans lead by two scores ‼️



HOUvsPIT on ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/cflvMDgkP9 — NFL (@NFL) January 13, 2026

Former Alabama baseball pitcher Dylan Smith, who made his MLB debut this past season with the Detroit Tigers, is a product of Stafford High School in Texas. Smith's Stafford jersey number, 15, was retired on Monday evening.

Join us today at 6 p.m. as Stafford MSD retires Dylan Smith's jersey number 15 at the Scarcella Administration Building. Dylan, a pitcher for the Detroit Tigers, graduated from SMSD in 2018 and played collegiately for the University of Alabama before being drafted by the Tigers. pic.twitter.com/sHXq2cKaiE — City of Stafford (@CityofStafford) January 12, 2026

Former Alabama men's basketball star Brandon Miller, now with the Charlotte Hornets, is one of the team's untouchables in trade talks. He and standout rookie Kon Knueppel have been playing well for the Hornets.

"Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel represent the future of this organization, and the Hornets are open to hearing potential deals involving anyone outside these two players. Collin Sexton has generated the most interest in Charlotte to this point." 🤔 https://t.co/DGyAgFxonc pic.twitter.com/zDd1fQjNYH — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) January 12, 2026

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

January 13, 1923: Wallace Wade was introduced as Alabama's new football coach by President George Denny and Wade's former employer, Vanderbilt head coach Dan McGugin. At the ceremony, the freshman football team, represented by manager Bob Ervin, presented line coach Hank Crisp with a gold watch, a special memento of appreciation. Coach Crisp showed his appreciation by telling the freshmen spring football will begin January 22. – Bryant Museum

January 13, 1974: The Atlanta Touchdown Club announced quarterback Gary Rutledge and offensive guard Buddy Brown had been selected as the SEC's back and lineman of the year for the 1973 season.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“What I try to do is get the very best out of every boy who becomes a member of the Crimson Tide team. I try to impress upon boys that I am fair and square with them; I never try to appeal to their sentiment, I never ask a boy to try to win a game for my sake, but on the other hand put him on his mettle to do his level best, and failing he feels the discomfort of not having done his duty, measuring up to the best that is in him. A coach gets or fails to get results on account of his ability to handle boys; he must inspire them with confidence and enthusiasm, which is far more important than his technical training.” Wallace Wade, 1927

We'll Leave You with This:

"Coach Saban if you see this ... we're not taking the rat poison." 😂



Will Anderson Jr. quoting Nick Saban after the Texans' playoff win.@AlabamaFTBL | @HoustonTexans pic.twitter.com/KPO61hdFIT — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 13, 2026

